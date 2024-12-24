Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This key Liverpool star has been in the headlines once again regarding his future at the club.

With just days left until the January transfer window bursts into life, rumours are surrounding those at the top of the Premier League table.

It’s been quite the roller coaster so far this season. Reigning champions Manchester City have now essentially been ruled out of the picture as they sit in seventh, and Chelsea have become the closest side threatening Liverpool’s spot at the top of the table.

The Reds were able to push some extra daylight between them and Enzo Maresca’s side after their 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while the Blues’ drew 0-0 to Everton at Goodison Park.

While rumours over new arrivals have been stacking up, the main focus is on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all being free to enter pre-contract discussions. Once January rolls in, the trio will be able to engage in negotiations with other clubs over potential summer moves — unless Liverpool deliver a big Christmas gift in the form of three new contracts.

The three aren’t the only players whose futures are being discussed either. Luis Díaz has been thrown back into the headlines as uncertainty surrounds his future. Recent reports from Spain claimed that Liverpool had not moved forward with contract talks over an extension for Díaz, as they were ‘not willing’ to renew a deal on his current terms.

The winger reportedly earns €3 million (£2.4m) per year but this amount apparently ‘no longer corresponds to his importance in the team’, according to Fichajes. Barcelona have since reignited their interest in signing Díaz, which has raised doubt over his future at Anfield.

However, a new update from Florian Plettenberg has debunked the idea that the Colombian is headed for the exit in 2025. Taking to social media, the Sky Sports reporter posted: “Despite many rumours, Luis Díaz is currently not planning a move away from Liverpool FC. The 27-year-old scored twice against Tottenham yesterday, feels very comfortable at the club, and there are no ongoing talks with other teams at the moment. The winger, who is under contract until 2027, also has a very good relationship with Arne Slot.”

Díaz has been an influential figure in Liverpool’s first season under Arne Slot, contributing 11 goals and three assists so far in all competitions. His brace against Spurs played a huge part in the thrilling scoreline that ensured Liverpool secured their place at the top of the Premier League for Christmas.

The Reds have just two games left before the year draws to a close and focus shifts to the January transfer window. Rumours regarding both incomings and outgoings will continue to swirl around the clubs but only next month will reveal if the links will come to fruition.