Arne Slot and Joe Gomez of Liverpool embrace after the team's victory during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool FC at Frankfurt Stadion on October 22, 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool need to fix the defence before this season drifts away from them but how could their back line look next season?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer of 2025 was phase one of what is clearly a long-term plan at Liverpool where the end of the Jurgen Klopp era is firmly in sight.

Players like Alisson and Virgil van Dijk might be around for another few years, however, what was a successful squad is gradually being ripped apart and rebuilt with a younger version. The squad was starting to age but Arne Slot has been criticised for how he has tried to implant the changes and introduce the new players into the starting XI. Some of the changes were needed even if decisions like dropping Andy Robertson and then an in-form Hugo Ekitike have back fired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will Liverpool defence look like next season?

Robertson is keen to stay at Liverpool but, as yet, contract talks have been quiet with the 31-year old nearly leaving in the summer. There is a similar situation at right-back with Slot unconvinced by Jeremie Frimpong in a deeper position and Conor Bradley not grabbing the opportunities he has been handed with both hands either. Calvin Ramsay returned to face Crystal Palace for his first appearance in three years but even if he had scored a hat-trick, his injury history suggests that it was only to put him in the shop window.

A right-back wasn’t a necessity in the summer, now though, it has become a priority alongside at least one centre-half. Milos Kerkez will be given time to adapt having looked far from the player that was signed from Bournemouth. That the rest of the team has lacked balance and stability hasn’t helped either. When next season kicks off, Alisson, Van Dijk and Kerkez will (probably) be three names who will be on Slot’s team sheet.

Liverpool and Newcastle United might not be best friends, but Tino Livramento is one of England’s hottest prospects in terms of defenders and has proven his quality in the Premier League, in Europe and for the national team. The 22-year old also has an aggression and intensity that the Reds need and he would be a consistent option for the right-hand side of defence.

Who could Liverpool sign for the middle of defence?

In the centre of defence, the search for a partner for Van Dijk seemed to settle on Marc Guehi in the summer only for a last-minute bid to collapse at the 11th hour. If the bid hadn’t been made at the 10th hour it might have been successful. If Liverpool want to avoid a bidding war in terms of salary demands they will have to get the chequebook out in January and, after the injury to Giovanni Leoni, it would be a surprise if the 25-year old England international isn’t signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is reported to be a seven-name shortlist in terms of potential candidates with two options competing for game time at Bayern Munich. Dayot Upamecano could be a like-for-like replacement for Ibrahima Konate, in fact, they could pass each other on the way to their new clubs with Kim Min-jae a more physical presence if Slot wants are more dominant defender next to Van Dijk. A back four of Livramento, Van Dijk, Guehi and Kerkez could have the sort of balance that has been missing this season, and wouldn’t break the bank in the process either.