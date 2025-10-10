Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Premier League action after the international break as Arne Slot’s side look to return to winning ways

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield next Sunday as they look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before the international break. Arne Slot’s side are positioned in secondnd place in the table behind Arsenal. They are a point off the Gunners at the summit as they look to win the title again.

The Reds stormed to the trophy last season during Slot’s first year. The Dutchman was picked as their replacement for the popular Jurgen Klopp and has since adapted well to life in England. Prior to his move, he caught the eye in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

Liverpool eye new Arne Slot contract

Liverpool are ‘working’ on a new contract for Slot, according to the Daily Mail. They are keen to secure an extension with the Dutchman following his impressive spell to date. The 47-year-old penned a three-year deal when he arrived in May 2024 running until 2027. Talks are already underway.

Slot, who is from Bergentheim, spent his playing days as a midfielder and had spells with the likes of NAC Breda, Sparta Rotterdam and PEC Zwolle. He hung up his boots in 2013 and has since delved into the managerial world. SC Cambuur handed him his first number one role before his stints at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

Liverpool then handed him his big break and he hasn’t looked back since. Following his switch to Merseyside, he said at the time: “It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club (Feyenoord) where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people. But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore."

Can Liverpool win the Premier League title again?

Liverpool have lost their last three games on the spin in all competitions and their last two league outings against Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively. The Reds’ form has slumped and they will look to use the current international break to rest and recover. Slot will be confident that his players can pick themselves back up as they look to beat rivals Manchester United.

It was a busy summer on the recruitment front for the North West giants. They delved into the market to sign the likes of Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz to bolster their ranks. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also penned new contracts which was a massive boost.

Securing Slot down to improved terms will be a shrewd move by Liverpool. He is a calming presence and has turned out to be an ideal replacement for Klopp. Their boss will tested over the coming weeks though as he looks to get his team back on track after their recent defeats. Chelsea struck late to beat the Reds last Saturday through young winger Estevao and it was too late in the game for Slot’s men to respond.