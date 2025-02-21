Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are preparing for a trip Manchester City on Sunday after a frustrating 2-2 draw at Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes Darwin Nunez should learn from how teammate Wataru Endo conducts himself following the striker’s performance against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

With the game level at 2-2, Nunez blazed a golden chance over the crossbar as Liverpool were unable to find a third goal that could have put them 10 points clear of Arsenal ahead of the weekend. The Reds are instead eight points clear having played a game more than the Gunners after their clash with Villa was moved forward due to the Reds reaching the Carabao Cup final next month.

Slot discusses Nunez miss

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Liverpool manager Slot insisted he was able to accept Nunez missing the chance against Villa. However, he was not pleased with the striker’s reaction afterwards and encouraged the player to act more like Endo when it comes to dealing with the mental challenges thrown his way.

Slot said: “I can accept every miss, especially from a player that has scored two very important goals against Brentford, that's scored for us in the home game against Villa. I would prefer him to score but the word 'chance' says it all – it's a chance, so it's not 100 per cent sure that the ball goes in. Players miss chances, that I can accept. But what was a bit harder for me to accept [was] his behaviour after that chance, and with behaviour I mean I think it got too much in his head where he wasn't the usual Darwin that works his [backside] off and makes sure he helps the team.

“I think he was too disappointed after missing that chance and maybe – we will never know, we will never find out – that's why he was just a fraction short [in] the moment afterwards. I always truly believe that it's always the best to have Wata [Wataru Endo]'s mindset and what I mean with that is that for the whole season he just keeps on going, keeps on going, keeps on going and whenever we need him, he's ready. That is very difficult, there are not many players that can do this. It's not about the chance for me, it's more about the 20 minutes afterwards where I want to talk to him about than about him missing a chance.”

Nunez Liverpool career so far

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth up to £85m. He scored in the Community Shield final against Manchester City as Liverpool won the game 3-1. In the same fixture, City striker Erling Haaland missed from a few yards out in stoppage time. However, the two players have had contrasting fortunes since with Haaland going on to become a key player for City with 117 goals in 133 games.

Nunez has certainly had his heroic moments for Liverpool, with stoppage-time winners against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest last season while he netted twice in the dying embers in a 2-0 victory at Brentford this campaign. The striker was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia in January but Liverpool opted against selling him. Whether that stance changes in the summer when the Reds would have more time to look for a replacement remains to be seen.

In other news, former Premier League strikers have hit out at the Liverpool star with one player believing the Uruguayan will leave in the summer.