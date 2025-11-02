Liverpool have a problem at right-back, these are the options that Arne Slot has to fix it.

Liverpool have conceded 14 goals already in this Premier League campaign after just nine games in what has been a glaring problem for Arne Slot to fix.

Despite having the regular first choice pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defence, it has never looked convincing and given up a host of big chances on a weekly basis from both open and set plays. One of the other problems has been the inconsistency of performance at left-back and selection at right-back.

Right-back options for Arne Slot to solve Liverpool problem

Right-back has to be the biggest area of concern with four different players tried already this season, none of which have impressed enough to hold down the starting jersey. If anything, Dominik Szoboszlai has been best but this takes him away from what he is really good at in the Liverpool engine room. With Jeremie Frimpong preferred as a more attacking option, Slot now needs to find a reliable defender who he can trust on a weekly basis.

Trust the youth

Both Conor Bradley and Calvin Ramsay are talented young players who are at the make or break stage of their respective careers at Anfield. Too old to be playing youth football, they now need to prove that they can contribute on a regular basis in the first team. Both of them have had problems with injuries and there is a feeling that Slot isn’t sold on their chances of being the future of the position, if they were, they’d have more appearances under their belts by now. Ramsay is eligible to play in the Premier League so it might be a case of “watch this space” after his display against Crystal Palace.

Jeremie Frimpong

At Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong did play at right-back, but he also played a lot more football as a wing-back or on the right wing. Trent Alexander-Arnold was an attack-minded right-back whose defensive deficiencies were accounted for due to what he did at the other end of the park. There is already a feeling that, if Frimpong is to be the right-back of the future, that similar compensation will have to be made.

Should Liverpool go into the transfer market again?

Joe Gomez

Completely different to any other option currently available to Arne Slot, but one thing that he would do is tighten up the right-hand side of the defence. He would be more physical and resolute both in the air and in one v one situations. The England international might not have the pace of a Frimpong or Kerkez, but what he does have is better positional sense and there have been calls for him to be recalled to the starting XI. Picking Gomez could free up the left-hand side to be more adventurous without increasing risk and would also mean that Mohamed Salah can stay as high up the pitch as he wants.

Sign a new player

The obvious solution, but one that isn’t guaranteed to work as seen by what has happened this season with so many changes in the starting XI. There are options out there though with Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and attractive proposition given his emergence with England. Depending on the futures of Bradley and Ramsay, this could well be the path that Liverpool take.