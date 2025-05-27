Getty Images

Liverpool are up against Arsenal in pursuit of this former Premier League superstar.

Liverpool are moving quickly on the transfer front as the countdown to the summer window opening continues. Clubs are now just days away from being able to kickstart their business and the Reds seem to already have some impressive moves lined up.

Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are the three names heavily connected with Anfield right now. A deal with the latter seems to be all but confirmed, following the latest news that he is set to sign a five-year deal with Liverpool.

Teammate Wirtz and Bournemouth’s Kerkez could also follow suit as promising transfer updates continue to present themselves. Along with the heavily-linked trio, the Premier League champions are also on the market for a new centre-forward, with Darwin Nunez expected to leave this summer.

Liverpool could miss out on 29-goal striker

A number of exciting names have been linked with Liverpool lately, including Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen. Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is another on the radar but the Reds are faced with significant competition for his signature.

According to Marca, via Sport Witness, both Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing to former Manchester City star. Barcelona are also in the mix but the Gunners are reportedly the ones ‘bidding hardest’ in attempt to sign Alvarez.

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta recently made the switch from Atletico, where he had served 12 years as the club’s technical director. Berta was responsible for bringing Alvarez to Spain from Man City in 2024 and has now included him in his ‘priority target list’ at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old has had a stunning season, contributing 29 goals and seven assists across all competitions for Atletico. Alvarez made the move from City last summer in a hefty £82 million switch, seeing the Manchester side bank significant profit after initially signing him from River Plate in 2022 for a fee in the region of just £14 million.

Will Julian Alvarez return to the Premier League?

The latest information in Spain says that Atletico boss Diego Simeone wants to ‘keep Alvarez happy’ and plan make him the ‘cornerstone’ of their new project. There are no plans to replace him regardless of who else they bring in over the summer. However, a move could boil down to the cash on offer. While it has been claimed Alvarez is happy in Madrid, he is ‘well aware’ a club like Arsenal could offer him a higher salary than what he is on now.

The 25-year-old reportedly earns €7 million (£5.8m) per year right now, which boils down to around £111,000 per week. While clubs in England could pay him more, it has not convinced Atletico to revisit his terms and offer him a higher pay packet. Alvarez only signed for Rojiblancos last summer and is under contract at the Metropolitano Stadium until 2030, meaning Atletico are in no rush to cash in on their star striker.