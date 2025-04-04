Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta are both looking at signing the same player | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arsenal and Liverpool are both looking at signing the same player in the summer

Liverpool are set to enter the transfer market for several signings this summer as Arne Slot looks to revamp his squad. The Reds have one hand on the Premier League title after beating Everton 1-0 on Wednesday night. They are 12 points ahead of Arsenal with eight games remaining and now only need a minimum of 13 points from the final stretch to secure their second title in five years.

Slot has done a fine job with the squad left to him by Jurgen Klopp with only Federico Chiesa added to the side last summer. Liverpool do have some ageing players in key positions while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all poised to leave Anfield as things stand due to their contracts coming to an end. However, some encouraging reports emerged on Salah’s future in recent days.

Liverpool have also been looking at potential players at left-back and a fresh report has suggested they could be in a strong position to land one of their top targets.

Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal have discussed signing a new left-back and that Milos Kerkez is a player the North London club ‘appreciate’. However, the Gunners are said to believe that Liverpool are favourites to win the race for the player’s signature with Bournemouth willing to sanction a move for £40m.

Kerkez is an international teammate of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. Kerkez was asked recently by The Athletic if he felt moving to a top club was the next step in his career, he said: “Yeah. As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams. These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.”

Kerkez only picked up one assist for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season but has improved on that this term with two goals and five assists in 30 matches.

Andoni Iraola praises Kerkez for improvement and ‘physical condition’

Speaking about the player’s improvement this season, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola praised Kerkez for the sheer amount of work he puts in every game but also believes the defender has built more quality into his game.

He said: “Milos has improved a lot from past season, and he has done a great job, I think defensively. I think he's a player that because of his physical condition arrives so many times to the last third with the ball under control to put good crosses that the number of assists, of good balls he was having, was quite low past season, because he arrives a lot and he has this good offensive power.

“But this season I think he's deciding much better. He's adding quality to his deliveries. He's more calm when he arrives. I think he spends a lot of time crossing and at the end of training we have to fight with him to bring him inside!”