Liverpool are standing firm on interest in Luis Diaz and it is a position that could affect a title rival.

The Premier League champions lay down an early marker in the transfer window, now Liverpool are involved in an intriguing game of cat and mouse.

Arne Slot is probably the only manager that would be happy if the window shut tomorrow even if he would like to see Darwin Nunez move to Napoli and have the money available to replace him with someone more clinical.

Several alternatives have been identified with a bid for Alexander Isak dependent on players like Nunez being moved on, Liverpool and Slot might run out of time for that deal with next summer the most likely outcome.

How Liverpool stance on Luis Diaz could weaken Arsenal

Luis Diaz wants a new contract at Liverpool and the club aren’t entertaining offers either after repelling Barcelona and Bayern Munich in recent weeks, a decision that could well weaken title rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool have already turned down £72m bids from Saudi Arabia for Luis Diaz and it looks like they are turning their attentions elsewhere in a move that could see Arsenal without a regular starter.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed, via GiveMeSport, that Al-Nassr are looking to spend big this summer with Cristiano Ronaldo pulling the strings as part of their recruitment team too: “The Saudi club are focusing on bringing in a left-winger, striker, and holding midfielder as they look to strengthen in three key areas this summer.

“Al-Nassr's attention could now turn to Arsenal's (Gabriel) Martinelli as Liverpool are insisting that Luis Diaz, their top target, is not for sale, with their stance firm on a potential exit.

“Al-Nassr have requested central funding of €85m in order to make a bid. Whether that's for Martinelli, Diaz or another attacker remains to be seen, and Arsenal haven't had any contact with Nassr to date.”

Are Liverpool right to fend off interest in Diaz?

It looks from the outside that Liverpool are adamant that Diaz is going nowhere, Munich and Barcelona could afford him – even if the latter has the occasional issue with registering players – and teams in the Saudi Pro League can too. Money isn’t the question.

Richard Hughes also knows that there are plenty of wide players on the market both in the Premier League and further afield who they could target.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo are available for around £60m, whilst Eberechi Eze has a release clause of £68m. The bargain though, would be Malick Fofana at £50m, however, Lyon’s financial problems could see this negotiated down.

The exciting move would be for Nick Woltemade who Liverpool have a “genuine interest” in, despite agreeing terms with Munich, there is some £25m difference between what the Bundesliga winners are willing to pay and what Stuttgart value the 23-year old forward at.

None of these players are on Diaz’s level though, a player who can rightly claim to be one of the finest in his position, one of the most consistent, hard working and reliable too.

With a new No.9 probably being signed, the arrival of Florian Wirtz and Mo Salah not getting any younger, Diaz will be expected to be a leader more than ever and few would doubt his ability to step up to the plate.