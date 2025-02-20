How Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League fixtures compare to Arsenal’s.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans were left beyond frustrated with their midweek result after they were denied a big three points against Aston Villa. Despite looking the more dominant side in the early stages of the game, the Reds couldn’t keep their control and were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

Mohamed Salah’s 24th Premier League goal of the season was quickly undone by Youri Tielemans, and an Ollie Watkins header in first half stoppage time put the Villans in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold clawed back the equaliser just after the hour mark with his impressive effort. However, despite other chances for Liverpool, the vice-captain’s goal would be the last of the game.

Diogo Jota saw a curling effort from outside the box ping off the crossbar but it was a glaring miss from Darwin Nunez that had fans tearing their hair out.

The ever-divisive Uruguayan missed a perfect chance to be the hero of the night with a winner for Liverpool. Nunez failed to find the back of the net after superb build-up play and an open goal gaping.

After the match, Arne Slot dissected the result, stating: “When you put all the chances together, I am not happy with the 2-2. If you look at the chances we had to win the game, you can understand that there is one person in the dressing room that feels quite down. I think you know who it is."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool points dropped

Liverpool had the chance to go ten points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday. While an eight-point lead as things stand is still a strong position to be in, it’s not totally out of reach between now and the end of the season.

Having now played one more game than the Gunners, Mikel Arteta and co will be hoping to use that to their advantage and place some pressure on Liverpool.

On March 16th, the Reds will be preoccupied with their first chance of silverware under Slot. Liverpool will battle it out with Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, while Arsenal wait to face Chelsea in the Premier League. The Gunners will have the opportunity to slice Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, if things stay exactly as they are between now and then.

Both title competitors have an interesting run of fixtures coming up. Liverpool’s next opponents will be reigning champions Manchester City, followed by Newcastle three days later. Here’s how the Reds’ upcoming six league matches look compared to Arsenal’s schedule.

Liverpool next six fixtures

23 Feb: Man City (A)

26 Feb: Newcastle (H)

8 Mar: Southampton (H)

2 Apr: Everton (H)

5 Apr: Fulham (A)

12 Apr: West Ham (H)

Arsenal next six fixtures

22 Feb: West Ham (H)

26 Feb: Nottingham Forest (A)

9 Mar: Man United (A)

16 Mar: Chelsea (H)

1 Apr: Fulham (H)

5 Apr: Everton (A)