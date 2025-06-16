A general view of Anfield inside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are now up against Arsenal when it comes to their interest in this exciting transfer target.

Liverpool have already brought Jeremie Frimpong into the fold at Anfield and are now closing in on a deal for Milos Kerkez, but their interest in new defenders doesn’t end there.

After lifting the Premier League title, Arne Slot is eager to boost his side in all areas, to give them the best possible chance of defending their crown.

For a number of current defenders, their Liverpool future has been thrown into doubt. Andy Robertson is the latest to be linked with an exit, following reports that Atletico Madrid are keen on signing him and he is also keen on the move.

Liverpool risk transfer snub by Arsenal

Amid the talks with Kerkez, Robertson could be leaving the club. The Reds are also open to the conversation of Kostas Tsimikas being sold, which leaves them low on numbers at left-back. Kerkez will assume the first choice position but he will be in need of back-up if both Robertson and Tsimikas leave.

Jorrel Hato has been identified as another target but Liverpool face competition from Arsenal for his signature.

According to TBR Football, the Gunners are now ‘ready to bid’ for the Ajax defender as they prepare to bid farewell to Kieran Tierney. Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could also follow the Celtic-bound defender out the door, highlighting their need for new recruits across the backline.

Arsenal have reportedly ‘never dropped’ their interest in Hato, who came through Ajax’s ranks as a centre-back before making the left-back spot his own. Both the Gunners and Chelsea are keen on Hato, with the former ‘following his progress’ since he was 15 years old.

Liverpool’s interest in Jorrel Hato

Liverpool remain keen on Hato but they now have stiff competition from their Premier League opponents. The report claims that the Reds’ interest ‘is not as advanced’ as the likes of Arsenal at this point but a move to Anfield ‘cannot be entirely ruled out’.

Football Insider reported back in March that Hato had been ‘identified’ as as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk ahead of the summer window. The report came prior to the captain signing a new deal, as fans started to grow concerned he would leave the club as a free agent.

Van Dijk has since penned a new deal with the Reds but as he approaches his 34th birthday next month, it’s obvious he will eventually leave Anfield. The report claimed that even if the outcome with Van Dijk was a new deal, Hato was still on the radar for the future.

Considered one of the best young defenders in Europe, it’s no surprise Liverpool were looking to invest in such a talent. His current contract runs until 2028, though, and Ajax are reportedly looking for £40 million at the very least before they consider parting ways with the 19-year-old.

The idea quoted was to deploy Hato alongside Van Dijk, with the view for him to succeed his compatriot when the time comes.

