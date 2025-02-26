Getty Images

John Heitinga will take charge of Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle United as Arne Slot faces a touchline ban.

The outcome of Arne Slot’s red card following the Merseyside Derby earlier this month has been confirmed.

The Liverpool manager has been handed a two-match touchline ban along with assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff, who were both sent off after full-time at Goodison Park. Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure were also dismissed after they both picked up second yellows as a result of their post-match clash.

Michael Oliver dismissed both Liverpool staff members after they approached him following the 2-2 draw with Everton. It was alleged that both ‘acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour’ towards a match official.

Slot has also been handed a £70,000 fine and will not be overseeing Liverpool’s match against Newcastle United this evening. With Hulshoff also banned, it has been confirmed that John Heitinga will take charge of the Reds for their clash at Anfield.

Slot and Hulshoff will both be back for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday, March 16th.

John Heitinga Everton message emerges

Heitinga joined the Liverpool backroom staff last July, making the move from Premier League rivals West Ham after serving as assistant manager to David Moyes. The former Netherlands international also played under Moyes during his time at Everton, and an old message to his former fans has resurfaced ahead of his match in charge tonight.

Heitinga signed for the Toffees in 2009 from Atletico Madrid and spent more than three years with the blue half of Merseyside. The former defender made a total of 140 appearances for Everton and has clearly carried his support for his old club with him even into retirement.

Back in 2019, the official Everton Twitter account posted a throwback video of a superb strike from Heitinga as the club wished him a happy 36th birthday. In response, the Dutchman replied: “Once a Blue, always a Blue.”

The post has been re-discovered by Liverpool fans as they wait to see him on the touchline representing the Reds this evening.

Liverpool teams news ahead of Newcastle

During his pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister had returned to training after picking up a nasty knock against Manchester City, resulting in a swollen cheekbone and black eye.

Speaking on his injury against City, which he sustained when challenging Omar Marmoush for a disallowed goal, Mac Allister said: “Basically, when Marmoush scored the goal that was disallowed he hit me, he landed on me and I hit the floor. I felt a little bit dizzy but it’s just something that happens.”

Meanwhile, in less positive news, Conor Bradley is set to be ‘out for a few weeks’ with a muscle injury and it will ‘take a while’ before he can return to contention. As for Joe Gomez, the versatile defender continues to recover from his recent hamstring surgery, with hope he will be able to return towards the end of the season.