Liverpool and Aston Villa both have players the other club is interested in signing this summer.

Liverpool have once again nabbed the headlines following the bombshell update that they have ‘communicated’ their interest in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

The Reds are long-term admirers of the Sweden international and as they pursue a new centre-forward, he ticks a lot of boxes for the Premier League champions. Arne Slot’s side have made it a priority to sign a clinical centre-forward but know Isak is not going to come cheap.

With that in mind, other names have also been linked to Anfield, should the Magpies firmly block any sort of deal for their star striker this summer, which is quite likely.

Liverpool interested in Ollie Watkins

Multiple outlets have reported on Liverpool’s interest in Ollie Watkins since the transfer window opened. This week, the Daily Mail reported an enquiry had been made by the Reds. Even back in April, former chief Manchester United scout Mick Brown backed the Reds to be the favourites to sign Watkins should he leave this summer.

“If you offered Watkins the chance to become the starting striker for Liverpool he’d want to make that move. So if he leaves Villa, there’s no doubt there will be interest, and Liverpool would be the favourites,” Brown told Football Insider.

Mail Sport has also reported that Liverpool are still keen on Watkins following the Isak news. With 17 goals in all competitions last season and 27 the campaign prior, it’s not hard to see why a lot of eyes are on the England international right now. His 14 assists last time out also show he can set up goals as well, which would complement Mohamed Salah’s game.

Graeme Bailey recently suggested Villa’s mind are open when it comes to their frontline, which could see Watkins sold on. Speaking to TBR Football, he described the striker’s situation as ‘one to keep an eye on’, with Villa not ruled out of signing a new marquee centre-forward.

Liverpool could suggest Aston Villa swap deal

While Watkins is under contract until 2028, he is also not going to be a cheap option this window. Liverpool could throw in a sweetener to knock some cash off though, by offering up Harvey Elliott as part of the deal.

Villa are very interested in Elliott right now, with TEAMtalk reporting that the club are ‘confident’ he would want to join them this summer and be part of their exciting project. Liverpool are not said to be in a rush to sell Elliott but with his minutes limited, he would benefit from moving to a club where he is guaranteed a regular role.

While Elliott can play across the midfield and on the wings, it doesn’t fill Villa’s striker gap if Watkins does leave. However, the Villans aren’t short on options there and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has emerged as one of their latest targets. Should they land a new centre-forward, agreeing a deal for Watkins will likely be more doable, especially if a player like Elliott is involved, although Liverpool will more than likely still need to include a transfer fee.