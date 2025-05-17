Arne Slot and Diego Simeone could strike a mutually-beneficial swap deal this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool are out to sign some new forwards this summer and a swap proposal with Atletico Madrid could help them land summer targets

Liverpool are aiming to add more firepower to their attack in the summer transfer window to ease the goal-scoring burden on Mohamed Salah’s shoulders.

The Anfield icon has enjoyed one of his best seasons at the club, with 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions. He has scored 28 times in the Premier League while providing 18 assists and has been one of the key drivers behind Liverpool’s title triumph.

Behind Salah, fellow wingers Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have chipped in with the next most goals with 18 and 17, respectively. The trio are the only players in Arne Slot’s squad to net double figures this campaign.

Diogo Jota has scored nine times in 36 appearances with Nunez finding the net just seven times in 45 outings. A lack of goals in the central striking position is an issue for the Reds, and one they are looking to address in the summer.

Liverpool linked with Atletico Madrid pair

One striker who Liverpool have been credited with an interest is Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. Alvarez has experience in the Premier League with Manchester City while his strike partner did have a spell at Crystal Palace six years ago.

He was part of the treble-winning side in 2023 and also lifted the Premier League title in 2024 before heading to Spain. Meanwhile, another option who could be suitable for the Reds is Atletico forward Alexander Sørloth. Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Sørloth, who has scored 17 goals in 33 La Liga games this season.

Alvarez has enjoyed some stunning form since his move to the Spanish capital. He has found the nett 22 times in 45 games. Both players have goal returns that are more impressive that what Nunez and Jota have managed this season.

Four player swap deal could benefit both clubs

Atletico Madrid are already eyeing a move for Nunez. Given the interest, Liverpool and Atletico could strike a double swap deal that could benefit both clubs.

While Luis Diaz has enjoyed an impressive season at Anfield, he has been linked with the likes of Barcelona this season. The Colombian has two years to run on his contract with the club. However, reports earlier this campaign claimed he was seeking a big payrise and it is unclear if the Reds would be able to meet those demands. Liverpool have lost Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer and will be keen to avoid a repeat of that scenario in the coming summers.

Therefore, providing two players to Atletico in a straight swap to bolster their striker department could benefit all clubs. The Spanish side are already said to be keen on Nunez and given Diaz’s performances this season, could see his arrival as a positive one and soften the blow of losing Alvarez and Sørloth. The arrival of two strikers would help solve Liverpool’s issues in that area for the 2025-26 campaign.