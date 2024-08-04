Liverpool attacker attracting 'strong' transfer interest as winger lands move

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for the start of the new Premier League season

Liverpool continue their preparations for the start of the new Premier League season. They beat Manchester United 3-0 in their latest friendly in America.

Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas were all on the scoresheet. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker wanted

Liverpool winger Bobby Clark is attracting ‘strong interest’ from Red Bull Salzburg, according to The Athletic. The report claims the Reds won’t rush into any decision regarding the youngster’s future right now though, with teams in the Championship such as Leeds United, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Coventry City also said to be keen.

Clark, who is 19-years-old, was on the books at Birmingham City and Newcastle United before moving over to Merseyside in 2021. The England youth international has since made 14 senior appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.

Red Bull Salzburg are a side who like to sign youngsters and develop them before selling for big fees. They have done this in the past with Dominik Szoboszlai and Erling Haaland, as well as Takumi Minamino, Konrad Laimer and Patson Daka.

Their manager, Pep Lijnders, was Jurgen Klopp’s number two so knows Clark well already. He could see the prospect as someone to bolster his attacking options in Austria.

Winger joins new club

Liverpool-linked Crysencio Summerville has joined fellow top flight club West Ham from Leeds. The winger helped the Whites reach the second tier play-off final in the last campaign but they were denied promotion after losing to Southampton at Wembley.

The 22-year-old, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last term. He was said to be on the Reds’ radar but nothing materialised in the end.

Summerville has now been snapped up by the Hammers and has penned a five-year deal with the London outfit, with the option for a further 12 months on top of that. He has said: “I’m very happy, and I can’t wait to get started.

“It's the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge Club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going. I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible.

He added: “There is so much history here, and the team have done so well in the Premier League and in Europe over recent years. I spoke to the Head Coach (Julen Lopetegui), and he convinced me that I could make an impact, and help achieve success in the new season. “I think I'm here to help write more history here, and I'd love to help West Ham get back into Europe. I want to contribute lots of goals and assists, and I'm so excited to meet my teammates and the fans, and get out there now.”