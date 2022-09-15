Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara have recently returned from injury but could be called up for international duty.

Liverpool are awaiting news on whether Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota will be report for international duty later this month.

Both made returns from respective hamstring injuries in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp has missed the pair in th formative stages of the season, with Liverpool picking up only nine of a possible 18 points from their opening six Premier League games before suffering a sobering 4-1 loss to Napoli in Europe.

Yet Thiago and Jota made their mark in the victory over Ajax.

Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In the middle of the park, we saw a quintessntial Thiago performance. After impressing during his cameo off the bench against Napoli, adding bite and aggression, the midfielder continued in the same vain. against the Dutch champions.

Thiago’s passing was eye-catching, his positioning was sage and reading of the play was tremendous.

There’s no disputing that the 31-year-old is Liverpool’s best midfielder. He underlined just how much the Reds have missed him since trudging off with a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season against Fulham.

Not that everyone didn't know it but keeping him fit will be pivotal this season - especially if Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain on the treatment table.

Now Liverpool prepare for a two-week hiatus, with Sunday's game against Chelsea postponed before the international break commences.

Certainly,Kopites will selfishly be hoping that Thiago is not included in Spain's latest squad when it gets announced on Friday.

He hasn't played for his country for more than a year. His last cap was won when Spain were beaten on penalties by Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Injuries were the main factor in why Thiago missed out on a place in Luis Enrique's set-up during various times last season. Despite oozing class when fit as he helped Liverpool go close to an unprecedented quadruple - and named in the PFA Team of the Year - he was restricted to only 25 Premier League appearances.

And when he did break back into the Spain squad at the end of the campaign, Thiago was forced to pull out because of a setback.

Undoubtedly, with the World Cup less than two months away, the ex-Bayern Munich man will be desperate to force his way back into Enrique's plans.

But, from a selfish point of view, Liverpool may not be too disheartened Thiago is omitted from Spain's squad. Certainly, the fans won't.

The same can be said for Diogo Jota. In truth, it's highly likely that the forward will be heading to Qatar with Portugal.

Over the past year, Jota has become more and more influential for his country. If he doesn't start, he's one of the first off the bench - much like at Anfield. However, Jota hasn’t long made his return to action.

Indeed, the 25-year-old was ruled out of action for the best part of two months. He suffered a recurrence of a complain he felt on international duty in June during pre-season.

Jota's performance against Ajax would have delighted Klopp. It was one of intensity and intelligence.

Yet it was only the former Wolves attacker's third appearance this season, having come off the bench against Everton and Napoli.

Ideally, Jota would continue to work on his fitness at the AXA Training Centre and ensure he's robust enough to not break down again.