Liverpool to land incredible €100 million windfall as summer transfer business looms

There will be not be a seventh European Cup added to the Anfield trophy cabinet this season.

Despite Liverpool being one of the favourites to be crowned winners of the Champions League, their efforts have fallen short. The Reds received little reward for finishing top of the new league format. You’d have thought they would have been handed the easiest drop possible in the knockout stage. Instead, the opposition that Liverpool were drawn against might well be the eventual champions.

Paris Saint-Germain quickly became a footballing behemoth after their Qatari takeover in 2011. Yet despite signing world-class stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, they perpetually flattered to deceived on the grandest stage. Yet their shift in policy away from recruiting their own Galacticos and bringing in younger players with ambition is bearing fruit.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot called PSG the best team on the continent statistically. After watching them for 210 minutes against the Reds, few would argue. The last-16 tie was one that will long be remembered. But after a 1-1 aggregate draw, penalties were required. If was cruel that the showdown needed a shootout to decide the outcome. But it was PSG who prevailed as they earned a 4-1 win.

There was disappointment among Kopites leaving Anfield after Desire Doue’s decisive spot-kick eliminated Liverpool. But the home faithful knew over two legs that the French outfit had been deserving of going through. Certainly, the tie could have been over after the first leg in Paris - which someone the Reds earned a 1-0 smash-and-grab win.

Still, in a season where the Premier League is the priority - the title is still not wrapped up despite being 15 points clear - and a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday - it wasn’t a gut-wrenching exit.

Supporters relished being back in the Champions League. After having to compete in the Europa League last term, the Reds returned to rubbing shoulders with the elite. It’s a position they will not want to surrender and will hope to go even further next season.

And in terms of revenue brought in, Liverpool’s coffers are set to receive a welcome boost. The Champions League is the most lucrative club competition in the world. A reason why the Reds posted a £57 million loss for 2023-24 was not being in the tournament.

According to figures provided by Football Meets Data, Liverpool banked at least €98.7 million(£83 million) from this season’s Champions League. The numbers were posted before the Reds’ matches against PSG so does not take into account any potential further revenue they have netted from UEFA. What’s more, it does not include match-day earnings for the five fiixtures that Slot’s side were involved in at Anfield.

The additional funds will undoubtedly improve Liverpool’s balance sheet for the 2024-25 accounts, although the club are not thought to be at risk of breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules. In addition, with the Reds needing recruits in the summer transfer window, despite being on the cusp of being crowned champions of England, it will also help Slot’s kitty.