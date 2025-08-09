Liverpool are up against Chelsea with their interest in this Barcelona star.

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-back to bolster their defence this summer. The Reds have remain keen on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but they are keeping their options open elsewhere too.

As they prepare to defend their Premier League title, Liverpool have wasted no time bringing in impressive signings to strengthen weakened areas. While the pursuit of Alexander Isak remains the main talking point, signing an extra option at centre-back is also of high importance.

Ibrahima Konate is now into the last 12 months of his contract and there is still no progress regarding a new deal. Joe Gomez is the only other natural option to partner Virgil van Dijk, and right now he is currently out with a minor injury.

While Arne Slot has confirmed he trusts Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo to operate at centre-back, Liverpool remain keen on signing a new player in that department. Naturally, most targets come with competition and this one is no different.

Liverpool ‘seriously interested’ in Barcelona star

While Guehi has been named as a leading target for a while now, the Reds are broadening their search in these latter weeks of the transfer window.

According to Football España, Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo. The Reds are said to be showing ‘serious interest’ in signing the 26-year-old, who isn’t short of potential suitors this summer.

Barcelona are already set to lose Inigo Martinez to Al-Nassr but they may need to look at selling another big player in order to address their registration issues, which come hand-in-hand with ongoing financial difficulties.

The report claims that Barca have opened the door to a potential exit for Araujo. While Liverpool are keen on the centre-back, other Premier League are also in the picture, including Chelsea who appear to be at a more advanced stage of their interest.

Chelsea preparing offer for Liverpool target Ronald Araujo

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all linked with Araujo as well as Liverpool. Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing to make a concrete move’ in attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge, following the news that Levi Colwill has suffered an ACL injury.

The Blues are on the market for a replacement, as Colwill is expected to miss the bulk of the 2025/26 season. They view Araujo as a ‘world class defender’ and are prepared to table an offer of €50 million (£43m) in attempt to snag his signature. There is said to be a belief within the club that Barcelona will accept this offer as they look to relieve some of their financial woes.

Chelsea are ‘expected’ to submit their official bid soon and while Barca need the cash, they will consider the interest from rival clubs, as they also need a replacement for Araujo before they consider green-lighting an exit so close to the start of the new season.