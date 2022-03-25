A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s side eye a sensational quadruple.

The wait goes on for the return of club action with the international break still ongoing.

Liverpool are desperate to get back to it having kept their chances of pulling off a quadruple alive heading into the business end of the season.

The Reds are still fighting on all fronts, having already secured the Carabao Cup, and there is plenty of anticipation for the rest of the campaign.

But as we await the return of club action, we have rounded up all the latest Liverpool transfer rumours:

Salah and Barcelona

The front page of Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo today features Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian sensation still hasn’t agreed a new deal to stay at Anfield beyond his 2023 contract, and that puts the Reds in a vulnerable position.

According to the report, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is keen on Salah and could push the Catalan club to make a move should Liverpool fail to agree a new deal.

Wilson battle

Liverpool are said to be battling rivals Manchester United for Rangers talent Rory Wilson.

According to the Daily Star, the Premier League duo are keen to snap up Wilson before he signs his first professional contract, so as to ensure they only have to pay compensation.

The young striker has racked up 40 goals for Rangers’ youth sides this season .

Origi discussions

AC Milan continue to press for a deal to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi, who is expected to leave this summer.

The fans’ favourite is not expected to pen a new deal, and he is already free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England.