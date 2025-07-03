Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could break the internet and the summer transfer window with this gargantuan player-swap suggestion.

Liverpool have taken the summer transfer window by storm so far with marquee signings in the form of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez all over the line before the end of June.

In the last five weeks, the Reds have racked up quite the list of arrivals and departures but their summer activity seems far from finished. The Premier League champions are on a mission to build a squad perfect for defending their title and we can expect plenty more discussions in and out of Anfield as the weeks unfold.

Jarell Quansah is the latest senior player to leave Liverpool, while others are expected to follow him out the door. The future of Luis Diaz remains a grey area, with clubs showing they are especially keen to enter negotiations.

Bayern Munich interested in Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich have missed out on a number of key transfer targets this summer, including Jamie Gittens and Nico Williams. Their attention is now on Diaz, with Bild reporting that the club’s director of sport Max Eberl has ‘made a concrete approach’ to bring the Colombian to Germany.

However, despite their optimism, Bayern have been knocked back by the Premier League champions, similar to their rejection of a Barcelona approach earlier this summer.

It seems Liverpool are standing firm on keeping Diaz at Anfield but could they be swayed if a monumental player-swap deal was offered? The Reds have previously been linked with Harry Kane, who is reportedly eyeing a stunning return to England to chase Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record.

Liverpool linked with Harry Kane

Speaking back in late March, former Tottenham Hotspur scout Mick Brown claimed Kane has his heart set on pushing to break Shearer’s record, meaning he will need to make his Premier League return.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make a move for the England international, as they are in need of a natural, prolific centre-forward to spearhead their attack. Kane certainly fits the bill, with 213 Premier League goals under his belt and 62 for Bayern Munich in 63 appearances.

“Man United are in for him, he’s been a long-term target there, but can they afford it? The other option is Liverpool,” Brown told Football Insider.

“There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested. I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.”

Indeed, signing someone who scores goals for fun like Kane would be a revolutionary move for Liverpool. It seems Bayern are also preparing for a future without him, with Kicker reporting they are chasing the €100 million Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart.

A swap deal involving Kane and Diaz would tick so many boxes for the two teams but both would need to ensure adequate replacements can be called upon in their absence.

Diaz has been an influential figure in Liverpool’s attack but they can still rely on Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, if Diaz was to move on. In return, they would be getting a player they have been crying out for.

As for Bayern, the departure of the versatile Leroy Sane will leave a big gap in the team next season, and it’s one a figure like Diaz will certainly fill. If their pursuit of Woltemade is successful, the Bavarians may be more open to Kane leaving, but some cash might also be necessary to sweeten the deal.

