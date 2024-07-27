Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are yet to make their first move of the transfer window but they are monitoring a number of stars.

The ongoing transfer saga between Liverpool and Anthony Gordon still has plenty of life left in it, based on this week’s reports alone.

Just like it’s been from the start, contrasting updates continue to do the rounds on the transfer rumour mill, teasing both sets of fans involved in this situation. Talks died down a little following the news that the Reds had ‘rejected’ the chance to sign Gordon, as Newcastle United wanted to include Jarell Quansah in the negotiations. However, the embers of the fire have sparked up again and it seems as though Liverpool are once again trying their hand at facilitating a move.

According to CaughtOffside, Arne Slot’s team have ‘begun renegotiating’ with Newcastle over bringing Gordon to Anfield this summer. Naturally, the Magpies are eager to keep hold of the winger but journalist Kevin Palmer has also added a sprinkling of intrigue to this ongoing conversation.

“After all the hype of recent weeks, there is a strong feeling that Anthony Gordon will get his wish and join Liverpool this summer,” he wrote on social media.

Newcastle have placed a valuation of £100 million on Gordon’s head, following his impressive first full season at St James’ Park. The 23-year-old contributed 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season and earned a call-up to represent England at Euro 2024 as a result of his performances.

After the initial links between Liverpool and Gordon fizzled out, with reports that a deal had collapsed, The Telegraph provided context that the player had been ‘denied his dream move to his boyhood club’. The Reds reportedly failed to offer an amount that matched Newcastle’s asking price.

Gordon was ‘extremely keen’ on making the move to Anfield, and at one stage he believed that the transfer was going ahead and he would be returning to Merseyside to sign for Liverpool. While the original approach did not work, it seems Slot’s team behind the scenes haven’t given up on trying to prise him away from the Magpies.

The CaughtOffside report says that Newcastle are ‘keen to extend’ Gordon’s contract though, as they fight to keep him on their books. Talks over a new deal are ‘set to take place shortly’ between the club and the player, with the board reportedly eager to tie him down to a new contract through to 2029.