Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has backed Liverpool to be on board with doing business with Everton.

Liverpool have multiple players lined up for potential exits this summer. From free transfers to cash sales, the Reds are expected to oversee a significant amount of changes once the season draws to a close.

Darwin Nunez is one of the main names doing the rounds on the rumour mill at the moment, as the club hope to reclaim as much of the record £85 million spent on him three years ago. Diogo Jota could also be headed for the door as the club have opened themselves up for offers and have named their asking price.

The future of Ben Doak has also been widely discussed this season. His efforts on loan with Middlesbrough and on international duty with Scotland have turned a lot of heads in recent months. Despite his loan spell ending early due to injury, Doak is still on a lot of clubs’ radars.

Liverpool to consider offers for Ben Doak this summer

Despite being an impressive young player and earning a lot of praise recently, Liverpool could look to cash in on Doak this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown has suggested Liverpool are likely to sell the 19-year-old this window, as focus is turning to signing a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

“As things stand, is he going to be an improvement on what they’ve got? Probably not, so now I think they will sell and they’ll think they can make good money. I’d be surprised if he stays at Liverpool this summer,” Brown said.

“When you consider they’re going to be Premier League champions, you look at the options they’ve got, and you think they’re probably going to sign some new players. I think it’s unlikely he gets into that side and I don’t think they believe Doak would fit in there.”

In a surprise update, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Doak, and Brown believes Liverpool would have no problem selling to their arch rivals.

“As much as it may not be ideal, I don’t think they’ll have any issues selling him to Everton if they meet their asking price. But they’re not the only side interested, so he will be one to watch,” Brown concluded.

Liverpool set Ben Doak asking price

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that Liverpool will demand a fee in the region of £30 million before parting ways with Doak this summer. The Reds had already rejected a £15 million approach from Crystal Palace in January.

Everton are reportedly ‘confident’ they can secure a £30 million move for Doak but given the rivalry between the two clubs, there are question marks hanging over the probability of a deal materialising.

David Moyes is said to be an admirer of him and former Toffees ace James McFadden has had praise for Doak in the past as well.

“It’s the willingness to take players on, take pressure off your team, and drag your side up the pitch. When he gets into the final third, he can’t get it right every time, but he is a threat,” McFadden told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsround back in October while dissecting his international performances.

“We mentioned his age and bringing that freshness, you think it’s going to be raw because we’ve not seen a lot of him. But he’s making good decisions to hold his position and run in behind and not getting too excited and rushing things.”

