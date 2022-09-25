Liverpool player ratings for the 2022-23 season so far.

Liverpool celebrate scoring against Ajax. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have endured somewhat of a stuttering start to the 2022-23 season.

Having gone close to an unprecedented quadruple last campaign - winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while finishing runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League - the Reds’ opening to this term has been slower than Jurgen Klopp would have hoped.

So far, Liverpool have taken only nine of a possible 18 points from their six top-flight games.

And in Europe, they suffered a humbling 4-1 loss to Napoli before beating Ajax 2-1 at Anfield in their last game before the international break.

During the hiatus of the season, there will be much debate about who have been the Reds’ best performers and who haven’t hit the heights expected among Kopites.

We’ve taken a look at the player ratings (for Premier League and Champions League games only) compiled together by stats experts WhoScored to see who makes Klopp’s best team.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker - 6.59

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Brazil No.1 has played in every game so far this season but will be disappointed he's kept only two clean sheets.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.06

Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Another to start every match so far. Had a very poor game in the 4-1 loss at Napoli but the stats suggest he's been one of Liverpool's better performers.

Centre-back - Joel Matip - 6.88

Joel Matip celebrates his winning for for Liverpool against Ajax. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Had a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury but many would concur he needs a spell in the team now fit - especially after his winning goal in the 2-1 defeat of Ajax.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk - 6.90

The Dutchman has come in for flak from several quarters this season. Hasn't hit the heights he's capable of yet but is by no means one of the Reds' worst performers according to the stats.

Left-back - Kostas Tsimikas - 7.30

Surprisingly Liverpool's joint-best performers this season. The defender was excellent in the victory over Ajax in the Champions League.

Centre-midfield - Jordan Henderson - 6.72

Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Missed the past three games because of a hamstring injury but has recovered from that setback. Klopp will relish having his captain back.

Centre-midfield - Fabio Carvalho - 6.58

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The summer signing from Fulham has made a bright start to his Anfield career, having already scored two goals in six games.

Harvey Elliott - 6.56

Harvey Elliott. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The teenager's rating may be lower than some expected as many would agree he’s been one of the better players so far this term.

Right-wing - Mo Salah - 7.00

The Egyptian is still to fully light the touchpaper to his season but he has fired three goals in eight games.

Striker - Roberto Firmino - 6.91

Edged himself ahead of big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez in the pecking order as he knows Klopp's system. Recorded three goals and three assists in seven outings. However, faces stiff competition with Diogo Jota back fit.

Left-wing - Luis Diaz - 7.30

Luis Diaz. Picture: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images