Atalanta midfielder Ederson. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

According to Tuttosport, the Reds have been highly impressed by the Brazilian’s performances this season. Ederson was a key pplayer for Atalanta as they claimed Europa League glory - their first major trophy for 61 years. La Dea defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in last week’s Dublin final as they handed Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga champions their first loss of the season.

On the road to claiming the silverware, Atalanta dumped Liverpool out of the competition. They earned a 3-1 aggregate win in the quarter-finals, with the damage done when the Reds suffered a shock 3-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield.

Ederson played in that encounter and Jurgen Klopp admitted after the loss that the Reds had hit a ‘low point’. The former Liverpool manager said: "We played a bad game and we deserved to lose. We must feel that now but we have exactly this night to feel bad about it and then we have to build up for (Crystal) Palace."

"Definitely we have to try, we want to win the game but now is not the moment to have a big mouth. We have to play a really good game.

"Where we are, this is probably a low point for us performance-wise so it should be possible to play a little bit better and we can play a lot better. But first and foremost it's about Sunday now."

In total, Ederson made 52 appearances for Atalanta in the 2023-24 season, scoring seven times and recording one assist. The Bergamo outfit also reached the Coppa Italia final and finished fifth in Serie A.

Tuttosport reports that Liverpool have been ‘bewitched’ by the 24-year-old’s performances for Atalanta while they have been scouting Teun Koopmeiners.

As things stand, Wataru Endo is the Reds’ only out-and-out senior defensive midfielder in Liverpool’s squad following last summer’s respective departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.