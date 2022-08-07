Liverpool bid for Championship ace ‘ruled out’ after stunning goal

Liverpool are ‘focusing on other deals’ for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s reported revival bid for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has been shut down by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Senegal international was heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs following the Hornets relegation, with the Reds being one of them.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Merseyside club had also expressed interest last summer but a move never materialised - and it looks like the same will happen again.

Sarr had tails wagging last night as he lobbied West Brom goalkeeper David Button to score a stunner from his own half in Watford’s first away trip of the season.

It comes as a surprise to many that Sarr is yet to earn himself a move back to the top flight, however Romano was today confirmed that Liverpool are unlikely to revive their interest in the 24-year-old.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “The Senegalese forward is certainly too good for the Championship, but Watford will only sell him for an important proposal.

“Liverpool have followed him for years but have never made any proposals, Klopp’s focus is on other deals; Sarr can be a surprise from here to the end of the market.”

Sarr has scored ten goals and provided six assists in his two stints in the Premier League, however this is the second time he has dropped down to the second tier with Watford - despite continued interest from other clubs.