Liverpool are looking to strengthen this area of concern within their squad before the new season begins.

Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak has once again taken centre stage but the Premier League champions are also looking to strengthen their defence.

The lack of depth at the heart of the Reds’ backline has raised concern, especially with Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen and Ibrahima Konate’s uncertain future. Whether Liverpool sell the Frenchman this summer or he leaves for free next year, they are in need of extra options to support captain Virgil van Dijk.

Marc Guehi has been a leading target for a while now. Crystal Palace are naturally reluctant to let their skipper leave easily but with his contract expiring in 2026, their options are limited.

The Reds have reportedly made an official approach to sign the England international but their attempts have left Palace far from impressed.

Liverpool see Marc Guehi offers rejected

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool have tabled two offers in attempt to sign Guehi but both have been rejected by Palace. The amounts in question have not been disclosed but the Eagles have deemed them to be ‘insulting’ compared to their valuation of the defender.

We can only assume the cash Liverpool have offered is significantly lower than the reported €55 million (£41m) asking price Palace are looking for. However, this is viewed as excessive for a player who has less than 12 months left on his current terms and will be available to sign for free next summer.

Liverpool ‘do not intend’ to offer the full amount Crystal Palace are looking for. The outlet claims that this will not lead to any sort of clash between the clubs, the Reds will simply close their interest and pursue other options before the transfer window closes.

Guehi’s efforts across his career so far mean he comes highly recommended for any club looking to sign him. Michael Beale, who coached the defender during his Chelsea academy years, described him as an ‘absolute gem’ of a player last summer amid his performances at Euro 2024.

Liverpool ‘not convinced’ by Ibrahima Konate

While the main concern surrounding Konate is his expiring contract, Mick Brown recently claimed Liverpool are ‘not totally convinced’ by the 26-year-old’s performances at the moment, especially as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this week, the former Manchester United chief scout discussed the Reds’ stance on Guehi and Konate, ahead of the report they’d seen two bids rejected by Crystal Palace.

“From what I’m told, Marc Guehi is still very much on their radar and I’d expect them to make a move before the end of the window,” Brown said. “I think they regard Guehi as just as important as Isak in terms of the benefit to their squad.

“They’re not totally convinced about Konate, he makes too many errors and could be on his way out when his contract runs out next year. They’ve let Jarell Quansah go, and Joe Gomez isn’t going to be the long-term answer at centre-back.

“If they’re going for every trophy available to them, they can’t afford to take chances at the back, and Guehi would represent a very good addition for them. He’d be a top signing and I expect they’ll be ready to make a move at some stage.”