Liverpool will struggle to get a deal done for Alexander Isak if Newcastle United cannot sign a suitable replacement before the window shuts

Liverpool are preparing for a crunch game against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night with the build-up dominated by talk of Alexander Isak’s future.

The Sweden international did not take part in any of the Magpies’ pre-season outings amid speculation over his future and missed the opening game of the campaign as Newcastle drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in Birmingham.

They did not shut the door on a sale as they said the conditions needed to be right although they did insist they could not foresee those conditions being met before the transfer deadline.

Newcastle United have another bid rejected for Yoane Wissa

According to talkSPORT chief football correspondent Alex Crook, Newcastle have seen a bid of £35m plus £5m in add-ons rejected by Brentford for Yoane Wissa. The West London club have slapped a £60m valuation on the striker who scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season.

One of the conditions to Liverpool securing Isak will be Newcastle finding a replacement. The rejected bid from Brentford comes as a blow for those at Liverpool hoping the Magpies could get a deal done for Wissa, which in turn could open the door for Isak to move on as the Brentford man could be seen as a replacement for the Sweden international.

It is the third bid Newcastle have had rejected for Wissa this summer, with the north east club failing to come anywhere near the valuation set by the Bees. Brentford are resistant to losing Wissa after Bryan Mbeumo moved to Manchester United and manager Thomas Frank also left the Gtech Community Stadium to join Spurs.

Tottenham could move for Wissa

In what could prove a further blow for Liverpool’s hopes of signing Isak, it has been claimed Brentford would rather sell Wissa to Spurs.

The Daily Mail reported Spurs were weighing up trading Richarlison as a part of a deal for Eberechi Eze. However, Tottenham have seen their move for the Crystal Palace man hijacked by Arsenal - meaning Eze could appear for the Gunners at Anfield next week.

However, while Tottenham are not in for Eze - their interest in Wissa remains and Richarlison could still depart. The report from the Daily Mail said: “We have been told there is a feeling that Brentford are delaying that move because they want to sell Wissa to Tottenham, given their relationship with Frank.

“This has angered the 28-year-old and his camp, who have been waiting on a deal being agreed with Newcastle for more than three weeks.”

Spurs would need to clear space to add Wissa while Newcastle have a spot free in the striking department. For those associated with Liverpool, they will hope to see Newcastle sign a striker soon to give them a better chance at securing a deal for Isak with the deadline edging close.