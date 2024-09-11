Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti with assistant and son Davide. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Former Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham striker Andy Mangan was earmarked for a role at the Champions League winners.

Former Tranmere Rovers striker Andy Mangan's move to join Real Madrid's coaching staff is reportedly off.

Mangan, who was born and raised in Liverpool, enjoyed a 14-year career in the Football League and non-league as he represented the likes of Merseyside outfit Tranmere over two spells along with Accrington Stanley, Shrewsbury Town, Wrexham and Bury before hanging his boots up in 2018.

He subsequently moved into coaching and was part of Joey Barton's backroom at Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers. Mangan then joined Stockport County in March and was appointed assistant manager in the summer.

Over the weekend, it emerged that the 38-year-old was closing in on a shock move to Real Madrid to join Carlo Ancelotti's set-up. Mangan knows Los Blancos assistant boss and Ancelotti's son, Davide, having completed their coaching badges together. The Athletic reported he was selected by Ancelotti jnr as Real aim to freshen up their coaching staff. That is despite winning two La Liga titles and two Champions League since Ancelotti's return in 2021 after leaving his role as Everton manager.

However, The Times reports that Mangan will be remaining at League One leaders Stockport County as he has not been granted a work permit because of rules following Brexit.