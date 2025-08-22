Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has kept transfer speculation surrounding Alexander Isak at arms’ length as he responded to a question about the Newcastle United striker’s future.

The Reds make the trip to St James’ Park on Monday night in what promises to be an intense Premier League encounter amid the fallout in the north east over Isak’s desire to leave the club and join Liverpool.

Isak released a bombshell statement on Tuesday night accusing Newcastle of breaking promises to him and of creating a misleading narrative. The Magpies responded with an official club statement refuting the club had made guarantees Isak could leave this summer.

Liverpool have had one bid rejected for the Sweden international and during his pre-match press conference, Slot was asked about Isak but opted to steer clear of adding fuel to the fire.

What Arne Slot said when asked about Alexander Isak

Slot said on Thursday afternoon: "What I can tell you is not a lot. And if someone else asks that question, it's going to be the same answer. As I've said so many times and it's been shown on Friday, I could impact the game with who we had on the bench. Federico [Chiesa] came in and scored a goal. So it would be much nicer for us to talk about the players who we have but I understand you have to ask the question."

Liverpool are likely to keep Chiesa at the club beyond the September 1 deadline but are still in the market for another forward player and a new centre-back. The biggest issue with Isak is that Newcastle are demanding £150m and Liverpool do not appear willing to meet the Magpies on that.

The north east club also have a serious lack of options up front and have missed out on several targets this summer - including Hugo Ekitike who opted to join Liverpool. The Frenchman has scored in both competitive appearances for the Reds and got an assist in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

Arne Slot looks ahead to Newcastle United clash

Looking ahead to Monday’s game, Slot was keen to point out that Newcastle still possess a lot of attacking threat - even without Isak.

He said: “I think if you go to Newcastle you know what to expect. We played them three times last season and twice their intensity levels were above ours. In the away game, especially in the first 60 minutes, they were so, so, so intense and fully deserved to have the lead. In the League Cup final, they were more intense than us as well. So, I don't think they need anything to add for them to be intense if they play at St. James' Park.

“Apart from the intensity, it's a very good team, they have also a team that can make it a fight if you want to call it like this, they have players for this but they also have players that are so comfortable on the ball. So, one of the best teams in the league and one of the most difficult away games you can have in the season, especially as you say here, 'under the lights'.”

He added: I don't think they are a club with troubles. They had a very good start to the season against [Aston] Villa, a good game for them. I think they were able to get more out of the game than the one point they got. So, it's mainly difficult because of the players they have there – not only because of the fans but the atmosphere is great, like it is at Anfield. So, we are used to a certain environment but St. James' Park, if I just remember last season when it was an evening game as well, by the way, the atmosphere was amazing and it will be the same.

“But why the atmosphere is amazing [is] because the players can perform, they can add to the atmosphere by being as intense as they were, bringing the quality as they brought in that game. So, that's going to be the challenge. The challenge is also playing in a stadium where the fans will be there for the home team, and that always helps every home team. I can tell you about us, so the last 15 to 20 minutes at Anfield, it wasn't a coincidence that we scored twice because the fans helped us in that moment of time.

“But if you only have fans and you don't have the players then you can forget it. The main thing we have to be ready for are their midfielders, their last line, their three forwards, although I assume – I'm not sure but I assume – [Alexander] Isak is not playing from what I read in the media. But they still have Anthony Gordon as a nine, they still have [Anthony] Elanga as a right-winger and [Harvey] Barnes from the left, and then Jacob Murphy isn't even playing, who was very good against us twice last season. This is the Premier League, we all have a lot of options and Newcastle have them as well.”