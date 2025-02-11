Getty Images

Liverpool will take on Everton at Goodison Park for the final time this week.

Liverpool must shake off their shock FA Cup defeat and shift all focus to Wednesday’s blockbuster clash with Everton. The Reds will pay their rivals a visit at Goodison Park for one last time as the postponed Merseyside Derby looms.

Amid chatter over a spectacular potential quadruple in Arne Slot’s debut season, Liverpool came crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Plymouth Argyle. The struggling Championship side needed just one goal to dispatch the Reds, after a Harvey Elliott handball awarded the Pilgrims a spot-kick.

Slot opted for another heavily-rotated team to take on Plymouth, as a heavily-stacked scheduled is on the horizon. After Liverpool face the Toffees, they must then face Wolves, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle United in the space of two weeks.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were completely rested for Sunday, as Slot made a total of ten changes from their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The boss opted for plenty of youth players on the bench as multiple first team stars were left out of the squad to rest. One particular decision Slot made could hint at an piece of injury information ahead of Everton.

Arne Slot potentially hints at Everton injury absence

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not feature against Spurs after he was forced off in the second half of Liverpool’s Premier League win against Bournemouth. He was also absent from both the starting line-up and the bench at Home Park, but so was Conor Bradley.

The 21-year-old is Liverpool’s go-to replacement for Alexander-Arnold. He’s even been tipped to challenge the vice-captain for the starting role at right-back moving forward, if he stays at the club beyond the summer. However, despite Alexander-Arnold’s absence, Bradley was not included in the match day squad, which could suggest he will be needed for the full 90 minutes against Everton.

Ahead of the Plymouth clash, Slot was asked about his team’s fitness levels and whether Alexander-Arnold would be in contention.

“No, I don’t think so yet. That’s going to be too early for him,” the boss answered during his pre-match press conference. “Difficult to say [about the derby]. Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks but that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available.

“We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him.”

With his fitness for the derby a doubt, there’s a big chance it could be down to Bradley to hold the fort at right-back against Everton.

Liverpool latest injury news

Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for the derby and Curtis Jones may also be an unlikely figure to face Everton. The midfielder was bumped down to the bench on the morning of the FA Cup clash, as Slot revealed Jones ‘did not feel fully fit’.

Tyler Morton remains out of action with a shoulder injury, and no set return date provided. The latest blow comes after Joe Gomez, who had just returned to action, was forced off against Plymouth after just ten minutes.

Gomez had been recovering from a hamstring injury and took to the pitch for the first time in 2025, donning the captain’s armband against Plymouth. However, a significant setback saw him replaced by Isaac Mabaya early on.

Slot was unable to provide an in depth update on Gomez’s injury and admitted he wasn’t certain if he had injured the same leg as before. However, he did confirm it ‘didn’t feel good’ for the versatile defender, who was brought off to avoid any further risk to injury.

“I am not too sure if it was the same leg but I haven't had time to ask him,” Slot said. “It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about it because he didn't sprint back fully. Then he said, 'I am not 100 percent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.' It's not torn I assume, but it didn't feel good for him.”