Arne Slot spoke the media ahead of Liverpool’s next Premier League clash against Brentford.

Liverpool continue their search for their first Premier League win of the new year, having drawn both of their 2025 games so far.

The Reds were left frustrated after Amad Diallo salvaged a point for a struggling Manchester United at Anfield in the last ten minutes. Following the 2-2 draw, Nottingham Forest also denied Arne Slot a crucial three points in this title race after Chris Wood drew first blood, forcing Liverpool to battle for a late equaliser through Diogo Jota.

Some luck has been on Liverpool’s side this season too, as title rivals Arsenal have previously failed to capitalise on the Reds dropping points. Chelsea have been in a similar situation, and of course, Manchester City are now 12 points adrift and craning their necks to see the leaders from down in sixth place.

Arsenal were able to close the gap last time out with their North London Derby win. When the Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool’s cushion was reduced to four points, but they do still hold an important game in-hand.

Their next challenge is Brentford, and while there is some pressure for Liverpool to secure a win, Arne Slot is not bowing to it.

Slot dismisses Arsenal pressure claim

During his pre-Brentford press conference, Slot was asked whether Liverpool’s 3pm kick-off would be an opportunity to pile pressure on Arsenal. The Gunners are due to play at 5.30pm on Saturday, so Mikel Arteta and co will know Liverpool’s result before they take to the pitch against Aston Villa.

“No, I don't look at it that way. I didn't even know that they were playing later than us. I only look at the opponent that we have to face and that's a tough one,” Slot admitted. “[Brentford] was my first Premier League game [at Anfield] and then I already thought, 'If this is going to be the resistance we get every week then this is a more difficult league than the Eredivisie.'

“That's my only focus, and not on when do Arsenal play or when do Chelsea play or when do all the others play. We only focus on ourselves and the team we have to face.”

Slot weighs in on Haaland contract

While Man City might be dealing with a disastrous season by their standards, fans were given huge news when the club confirmed Erling Haaland has extended his stay with the club. The Norwegian striker has penned a staggering nine-and-a-half year new deal with the reigning champions, committing the majority of his future to the club.

David Ornstein reported that the mammoth terms, which stretch until 2034, are among the most ‘lucrative deals in sporting history’. Slot was also asked about Haaland’s new contract and his thoughts on the money being splashed by clubs around him in the Premier League.

“Not particularly about the investment but we know how good we have to be every single day to compete in this league. It is not only the club you are referring to [City], Chelsea also spend £1.2 billion, Manchester United spend an incredible amount.

“Every team spends a lot of money over here, that's why it's such an interesting league to be part of. Some seasons this club spends a bit more, other seasons other clubs spend a bit more. That's what makes this league so intense and so difficult to win. But that's also the reason why we want to be here. You want to compete against the best, with the best, and we are very happy with the team we have at the moment and we are still able to compete with all the teams that are spending incredible amounts of money.”