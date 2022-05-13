Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Chelsea starting-line-up admission for FA Cup final

Chelsea have plenty of attacking options to select from including Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he has ‘no idea’ how Chelsea will line-up in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The Reds aim to add a second piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet this season.

They face Thomas Tuchel’s side for a second time at Wembley, having won the Carabao Cup on penalties in February.

Chelsea head into the clash after easing to a 3-0 victory at Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Tuchel opted to start Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic in attack - with all three scoring.

However, Klopp can’t predict if the trio will keep their respective places due to Timo Werner, Keia Havertz and Hakim Ziyech also being strong options.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss said: “Chelsea are a very well-coached team.

“They have an idea for all different areas of the game, that’s how it is. They play a similar system to other teams but are at a different level.

“They are organised defensively, offensively they have incredible talent.

“We have no idea, for example, how Thomas will line-up. They have so many different options in offensive areas.

“Werner, Ziyech and Havertz didn’t start the last game. Could all three start, for example? It gives you a completely different dynamic to Lukaku, Mount and Pulisic.

“They can play with two strikers, one striker and two number-10s.

The only thing clear is that they defend with five in the last line.