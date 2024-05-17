Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names Joel Matip's 'best moment' as defender set to exit Anfield alongside boss
Liverpool have confirmed the news many fans had expected as this season comes to a close. Joël Matip will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract next month. The centre-back will go down in Reds history as one of their biggest bargain signings ever, having joined the club on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016.
Since his arrival at Anfield, Matip became a key player under Jurgen Klopp. The 32-year-old has made 201 appearances over his eight years at club but his final season in red was sadly cut short due to an ACL injury he suffered back in December.
Matip has not featured this year as he continues his recovery and will not get one last run out at Anfield before he leaves. Klopp had previously hinted the club could honour Matip’s services over these years with a short-term extension in order to give him a proper farewell, but he will leave the club this summer along with Thiago.
Matip will be fondly remembered by all involved with Liverpool and the departing manager has reflected on his time coaching him at Anfield. Klopp looked back at the Cameroonian’s performances for the Reds and selected one special memory as his favourite of the bunch.
“If I had to choose one moment from his time here it would definitely be his assist for Divock Origi at the Champions League final in Madrid,” he said. “This was the touch that detonated an explosion in the LFC family. What a moment. What a player. We wish Joël and his family the very best for the future.”
Klopp also said he has not met many players ‘more loved than Matip’ and believes it’s not possible for anything bad to be said about him. The centre-back will leave the club alongside Klopp at the end of the season, taking with him the medals and memories from Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League triumphs, as well as the other trophies he has lifted along the way.
