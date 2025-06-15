"I'd say Drogba" - Why January linked flyer should be back on Liverpool's radar

Arsenal have been linked with AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo. | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with several new wingers but one who was linked in January should be targeted.

Liverpool’s recruitment so far has been near faultless with Arne Slot seemingly landed the names at the top of his shopping list for each position.

The international break put a temporary pause on the progress, however, most of the essential work has been done before the window even officially opened.

Jeremie Frimpong will bring excitement to the right-back role with Milos Kerkez the perfect long-term replacement for Andy Robertson without the pressure of having to hit the ground running. Both are young enough to improve whilst also having played over 100 games with experience of British football.

Why Liverpool should revisit January interest in Antoine Semenyo

The record arrival of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool is a statement of intent that winning the Premier League last season is only the start and that a period of sustained dominance and success is now the next aim.

With a goal contribution every three games or so for Bournemouth and nearly 250 games played at 25-years old, Antoine Semenyo is another who fits the profile of player Slot is looking for and who was linked to Liverpool in January.

Compared to Mohammed Kudus or Joao Pedro, Semenyo’s profile could be a better fit for Liverpool as the player himself has described in the past.

Semenyo is a hybrid between Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry

Making his breakthrough at Bristol City, Semenyo gave a fascinating insight into what type of player he is and how Amorim could get the best of both worlds by securing the signature of one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards.

"Playing out wide was tough," he told Sky Sports. "It was new to me. I did it out on loan too and it was all off the cuff. I am willing to learn that side of things as well, and I'm happy to play out there if needed, but I'd rather be through the middle. I feel like I can get more goals and assists there, and contribute more to the team.

"I'm versatile, I can go in behind and I can link up play when I need to. I feel like I can provide both those skills as a No 9, which is really helpful for the team. If we're struggling in possession I know I can help."

"In terms of my link-up play I loved watching (Didier) Drogba," he says. "For running in behind Thierry Henry. They are the perfect examples of both. Drogba's link-up play was unreal, and with Henry's pace and power, he literally had everything. I try to model the two sides of my game around them.

"In terms of who I'm a bit closer to in terms of my game I'd say Drogba. He could play into feet and run in behind and dribble too. It's probably a little bit more like me."

A mixture of Drogba and Henry? Exactly why Slot should be interested, a player capable of playing centrally or on the right with the sort of work rate and ethic that the Liverpool boss loves.