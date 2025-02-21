Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Match Referee Michael Oliver following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Arne Slot was given a red card after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Arne Slot has accepted an FA charge after being sent-off following Liverpool’s feisty Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds head coach was issued a red card after the 2-2 draw. James Tarkowski netted a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser for the Toffees in the final showdown between the fierce rivals at Goodison Park.

Slot was given his marching orders at full-time by referee Michael Oliver along with assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff. They were subsequently charged by the FA for ‘[acting] in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official’.

Decision made

Liverpool and Everton were also charged after ‘both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle’ following the melee sparked by Reds midfielder Curtis Jones’ shove on Abdoulaye Doucoure. The pair were given second yellow cards and served respective one-match bans.

Liverpool now await the punishment that Slot and right-hand man Hulshoff will receive from the FA after The Times reports they’ve accepted the charge. Slot has already served a one-match touchline ban this season for an accumulation of three yellow cards in the Premier League. That was observed in a 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Southampton in December.

As a consequence, Slot could face an extended touchline suspension. The Dutchman has remained in the dugout for Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

It remains to be seen whether Slot and Hulshoff will be punished before the trip to Manchester City on Sunday. Liverpool then welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Wednesday 26 February. They then have a break before facing Southampton on Saturday 8 March, while there is a possibility Slot’s ban could be enforced for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday 16 March if the process rumbles on.

What’s been said

Speaking on the red card, Slot said: “Emotions got the better of me. If I could do that differently, if I look back I would love to do that differently and I hope to do that differently next time. “I should have acted differently after the game but it's an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that's definitely what I did. I think what happened was that the extra five minutes ended up being eight. It happened a lot. I should have acted differently after the game, but it's an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that's definitely what I did.”

Hulshoff has been Slot’s long-term assistant as they worked together as Feyenoord - winning the Eredivise title and KNBV Cup. Both with both facing potential bans, it would mean Johnny Heitinga being in charge of Liverpool duties. The former Everton and Atletico Madrid defender joined Slot’s coaching staff in the summer after he left West Ham along with David Moyes. Heitinga has proven a popular figure among the squad since his arrival.