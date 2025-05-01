Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have named their asking price for this exit-linked Anfield star.

Liverpool are starting to put their ducks in a row ready for the summer transfer window. As the newly crowned Premier League champions, the Reds are expected to oversee some exciting business, both in and out of the club.

Few changes have been made since the arrival of Arne Slot so far, so this summer is looking like the obvious option for a significant overhaul. With their title defensive season coming up, a number of changes are expected to unfold.

The future of Darwin Nunez seem all but set in stone, as the Reds are expected to move forward without him. After struggling for both minutes and form this season, multiple reports have said that this is now the end of the line for him and his Anfield career.

Liverpool make decision on Darwin Nunez

Nunez arrived on Merseyside with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. After breaking the club transfer record with his eye-popping £85 million arrival, the world was expecting the Uruguayan to become Liverpool’s next devastating centre-forward. He was also being compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland straight off the bat.

Unfortunately for both Nunez and Liverpool, the 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a consistent threat in front of goal. His missed opportunities have sparked frustrations among fans over the years and all signs are now pointing at him being sold on this summer.

In fact, Liverpool are willing to make a significant loss on the sale of Nunez. According to AS, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the striker as they search for ‘another Luis Suarez’. The outlet says that Nunez will ‘almost certainly leave’ Liverpool this summer, as the club have informed him that he is not part of their plans for next season.

Liverpool willing to take a hit through Darwin Nunez sale

The report from Spain claims that Liverpool want to recoup as much as they can from a Nunez sale in order to invest in further new signings.

Due to the complicated nature of this eventual sale, Liverpool are reportedly open to signing off on an initial loan departure for Nunez. However, the club in question would need to cover his salary and the Reds would require a purchase option in the deal. This option could become obligatory based on results and a ‘small compensation fee’ would also be included.

Liverpool’s overall view of a sale has led them to holding out for a total of anywhere between €40-45 million (£34-38m) for Nunez. This would see the Reds settle on a significant £47 million loss. However, if Saudi Arabia resurrect their interest in the forward, Liverpool could push for more cash.

The Reds reportedly rejected two bids from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr during the January window. A reported £62 million offer was put on the table, suggesting Liverpool could demand a similar fee in the summer to recoup more of what they spent back.