Alisson Becker of Brazil and Davinson Sanchez of Colombia receive medical attention after suffering a head injury during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Colombia at Mane Garrincha Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Brasilia, Brazil | Getty Images

Alisson Becker is set to return to Liverpool after sustaining a head injury against Colombia for Brazil

Liverpool and the Brazil national team have both provided updates on Alisson Becker after the goalkeeper was forced off after 78 minutes in Brazil’s win over Colombia in the early hours of Friday morning.

Brazil has said that Alisson suffered a head injury but that he is “doing well” but still must follow FIFA’s concussion protocol. He will return to Merseyside to continue his recovery. The Reds are not back in action until April 2 when they welcome Everton to Anfield in the final Merseyside derby of the season. They follow that up with a trip to Fulham on April 6.

Brazil and Liverpool release statements on Alisson Becker injury

A statement from Brazil said: “Alisson, who suffered a head injury, is doing well and has not reported any clinical complaints. However, he needs to follow FIFA's concussion protocol. Both will return to their clubs to continue the recovery process.”

Liverpool released their own statement, which read: “Alisson Becker has departed the Brazil national team set-up and will return to Liverpool. The goalkeeper was forced off in the second half of his nation's World Cup qualifier with Colombia in the early hours of Friday following a collision. Alisson is travelling back to Merseyside and will undergo assessment from the Reds' medical staff.”

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was involved in the game, as he scored for the visitors in the first half. He worked some space inside the box to fire past his club teammate. Brazil would win the game in the 99th minute through Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The South American side face old rivals Argentina at midnight on Wednesday, with Alexis Mac Allister to be involved in that game.

What is FIFA’s concussion protocol?

Any player who shows one or more symptoms of a concussions should, under FIFA guidelines, leave the field of play. Any players must not return to play until a week after their symptoms have subsided. They must also follow a gradual return to play program, that contains seven steps with one to be complete per day. However, it is noted that a player should only move to the next stage of a return if symptoms do not worsen.

After the game, Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Alisson was not experiencing any serious symptoms. He said after the win: “Alisson suffered a trauma to the head region, he was replaced by a suspected concussion. Now we will do all the CBF protocol, it will undergo recommended imaging tests, a computed tomography, then a resonance with diffusion.

“If all the tests are normal, we’ll follow up and do a cognitive test. And then we will evaluate the player. In the possibility that everything is normal, we will make a sequence of observations in the coming days. Today, we will do the tests, all the necessary evaluations.

“Alisson is normal, with no complaints. He reported no fainting and no memory loss. He thought it was a little slower. In this complaint, the recommended is the replacement of the player.”