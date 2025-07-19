Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could soften up their Premier League rivals as they eye one of their key players.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week has been quite the eye-opener on Merseyside as Liverpool are once again in the thick of the transfer rumours.

Reports over Alexander Isak contact shook the fanbase and those beyond as the Premier League champions continue to navigate their already impressive summer. David Ornstein reported that the Reds have ‘communicated their interest’ in a deal worth a potential £120 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Liverpool have not made an official approach for Isak, mere talks of them even thinking about breaking their own record already shows they mean serious business this window.

However, the impressive Swede isn’t the only target the Reds are considering. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is also on the radar but the Bees are in a much less comfortable situation than Newcastle.

Liverpool interested in Yoane Wissa

According to Mail Sport, Wissa is one of the Isak alternatives Liverpool are keeping tabs on this summer. His name has been added to an impressive list of targets and what makes him all the more attractive is that his contract with Brentford is due to expire next summer.

With less than 12 months left on his deal, the Bees are running out of time to find a deal worth their while. The 28-year-old scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, so there’s no wondering why he has piqued the interest of Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford are braced for a number of departures this summer, with Bryan Mbeumo in talks over a move to Manchester United, and Christian Norgaard already leaving to join Arsenal. However, the Bees look to be playing hard ball over Wissa, with a reported valuation of £50 million, according to Football Insider.

Multiple outlets have reported that if Mbeumo moves to United, it’s highly unlikely Brentford will also allow Wissa to leave. But if the latter has his eye on a new challenge, the Bees have limited cards to play, with the risk of him leaving as a free agent growing.

Liverpool could tempt Brentford with Harvey Elliott

Liverpool could potentially sweeten the deal by offering up Harvey Elliott in return. It’s been a bittersweet revelation at Anfield that the versatile 22-year-old may have played his last season in red.

After limited time on the pitch last season, Elliott has been linked with a move away from Liverpool. He isn’t short of suitors either and recent reports have claimed Brentford are among those making enquiries about his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Cascarino recently told talkSPORT that Brentford should look to sign Elliott as a replacement for Mbeumo. Indeed, bringing in a talented player like Elliott who is far from work-shy could take the sting out of their growing departure list.

Elliott has been a solid player for Liverpool, often coming off the bench to change the game and slipping into different roles when required. It would be a huge boost if the Reds could keep hold of him but as he is not guaranteed a starting role, he deserves to explore clubs who can make that happen. Similar to Caoimhin Kelleher, who has also joined Brentford in pursuit of a permanent starting role.

In return, Liverpool would get a reliable striker in Wissa who will surely only improve his numbers with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz feeding him. With Newcastle eager not to part ways with Isak, Wissa could be a solid alternative who would still tick a big open box at Anfield.

In other news, Liverpool have clearer path to sign Talent of the Year after rivals agree £13m deal