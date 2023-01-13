Liverpool team news and predicted XI v Brighton: Nunez, Firmino and Milner updates

Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on his injury-hit squad ahead of Liverpool’s weekend trip to Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule Darwin Nunez out of Liverpool's trip to Brighton insisting the striker's injury is "not a major one".

The Uruguayan has been unable to train in recent days due to a muscle issue, making him a doubt for the Reds' weekend visit to the south coast.

However, when Klopp was asked whether Nunez is certain to miss Saturday's game, he kept his cards close to his chest.

He said: "If he cannot train today then it will rule him out. We are waiting for information, it's not a major one but it still kept him out of training, so we have to wait for that."

Klopp went on to reveal that James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic should be back in the squad at the Amex Stadium, though Roberto Firmino is set to miss out again.

He added: "Milly did yesterday big parts of training and will be back in normal training today, Bobby not.

"Stefan will be back in training today, he got a knock on the hip bone which is quite uncomfortable but he will be back as well."

Asked for further information on Firmino, the Liverpool boss confirmed that his Brazilian striker has suffered a setback in his return from an injury that should have kept him out for 10 days.

He continued: "Still a little bit [away]. In the first moment it was like a little injury with an estimated 10 days, two weeks.

"He did the normal rehab stuff, all the experts told us what he can do, and then Bobby felt again something and that kept him out for longer. I don't know exactly when he will be back but he is not close to team training."

