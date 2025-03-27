Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has been linked with a move to Newcastle United | Getty Images

Liverpool-linked defender Dean Huijsen has also been linked over a move to Real Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are set to sign at least one defender in the summer transfer window as they aim to replace the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huijsen recently made his first appearance for the Spanish national team, in a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, and has impressed at the Vitality Stadium. However, if the Spanish defender decides to move back to Spain and sign for Madrid in the summer, Liverpool will need to find a replacement.

Liverpool should sign Leverkusen man Jonathan Tah

Seeing as the Reds are due to get no money from the departures of Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, they may be reluctant to spend big on a defender in order to stay well in compliance of Profit and Sustainability Rules. If that is the case, then there is an obvious choice at centre-back, who the Reds could sign as a free agent in the summer. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has been at the club since 2015, making over 390 appearances for the club.

However, the Germany international has not signed a new contract at the club, and is due to become a free agent in the summer transfer window and has been linked with a move to Anfield and rivals Tottenham. Liverpool could sign him as a replacement for Huijsen who has a hefty release clause of £50m at Bournemouth, and they would get a defender with more experience, and a league title to his name.

Tah is like Van Dijk in the sense that he is a pure stopper, very good in the air, and also comfortable on the ball if Arne Slot wants to play out from the back. He would provide the Reds with a bargain at no cost. The German international has made 40 appearances for Xavi Alonso’s side this season, and remains a key part of the Spaniard’s defence. Plus, at the age of 29, he is in his prime years, and is set to become available for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool could instead look at Premier League star

If the Reds were for whatever reason not keen on signing Tah, and wanted to spend a bit more money on a centre-back, they could instead look at signing Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

The Brazilian has been linked to Chelsea in the past, and has been one of the better defenders in the Premier League this season, helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side up to third in the table.

Forest aren’t reportedly looking to sell the 22-year-old, who is expected to have a market value of £46 million. However, if Forest don’t want to sell him, they could demand a hefty asking price upwards of £60m-£70m.

In other news, Liverpool have been told that Newcastle striker Alexander Isak could have his head turned this summer.