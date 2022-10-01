Liverpool set plan for Calvin Ramsay to make ‘debut’ after summer transfer from Aberdeen
Calvin Ramsay has been injured after joining Liverpool from Aberdeen.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Calvin Ramsay will play for Liverpool under-21s as he steps up his injury return.
The right-back is still to make an appearance for the Reds since arriving from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.
Ramsay, 19, has been nursing a back injury and Liverpool have been cautious given his age.
But the teenager - who Klopp rates as an 'outstanding talent'- is back training as he edges towards full fitness.
And he'll soon appear for the young Reds to get much-needed minutes under his belt.
What’s been said
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton, Klopp said: "Calvin is not ready to play but over the moon he's ready to train now.
“It's really good and he's training, training, training. There will probably be a point he will play for the under-21s because we play now all of the time - that's fine.
"An outstanding talent. we scouted him in a lot of games and he did exceptionally well at a young age. A real player, he's really involved in everything.
“A real talent. I'm really excited about him. He had a back problem but now I've seen him two or three times training but it's three sessions.
“Now I know much more about him as a boy - outstanding, well-educated, confident in a really good way. The start of his career has had a little interruption but it's better now than next year.
“We're through this and now we have to give him a good chance to have the best possible career.”