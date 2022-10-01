Calvin Ramsay has been injured after joining Liverpool from Aberdeen.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Calvin Ramsay will play for Liverpool under-21s as he steps up his injury return.

The right-back is still to make an appearance for the Reds since arriving from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

Ramsay, 19, has been nursing a back injury and Liverpool have been cautious given his age.

But the teenager - who Klopp rates as an 'outstanding talent'- is back training as he edges towards full fitness.

And he'll soon appear for the young Reds to get much-needed minutes under his belt.

What’s been said

Advertisement

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton, Klopp said: "Calvin is not ready to play but over the moon he's ready to train now.

“It's really good and he's training, training, training. There will probably be a point he will play for the under-21s because we play now all of the time - that's fine.

"An outstanding talent. we scouted him in a lot of games and he did exceptionally well at a young age. A real player, he's really involved in everything.

“A real talent. I'm really excited about him. He had a back problem but now I've seen him two or three times training but it's three sessions.

“Now I know much more about him as a boy - outstanding, well-educated, confident in a really good way. The start of his career has had a little interruption but it's better now than next year.