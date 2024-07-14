Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The talented 19-year-old is wanted by a few clubs.

Liverpool are reportedly set to move forward in their interest for Joao Neves, who Arne Slot sees as having the characteristics he desires - but Wataru Endo offers what he needs already.

The 19-year-old is a midfield sensation who has emerged as a star for Benfica and Portugal. Targeted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain but with an astronomical release clause of £101m (€120M) has cast doubt over any club securing a deal.

And yet, his name continues to be linked with a move to Anfield as per reports in Portugal. According to Correio da Manhã, Liverpool are now ready to move forward and make a formal proposal to sign Benfica midfielder Neves. Slot will evaluate his players but he wants someone with the characteristics of Neves. But, what are those ‘characteristics’?

Well, the midfielder operates as a ball winner but he has license to roam and affect the game across central midfield - but he rarely features anywhere near the box with any great consistency. His work is done across the middle of the pitch, and his heatmap reflects this.

His defensive work-rate is high and he ranked in the 85th percentile for defensive actions last season. This was dovetailed with his strong passing ability, that saw him rank in the 91st and 86th percentiles for forward passes and progressive passes. Therefore, Slot wants a midfielder to break-up play and pass forward with regularity. And yet, when compared to Endo’s figures, the pair are almost identical.

The only area where the youngster prevails in is carrying the ball which is expected due to being more agile in his younger years. Combined with the fact that the Portuguese league is far less competitive overall, plus, Endo boasts far more experience. It is highly unlikely that the club would greenlight such a fee for a player who hasn’t shown anywhere near the type of form to warrant that clause.

Neves is a highly rated talent who will only progress as time goes on but he simply hasn’t reached the levels to match the price tag on his back. Enzo Fernandez won the World Cup and played a key role and went for a similar fee, while Neves managed just 77 minutes at Euro 2024. He simply isn’t ready yet.