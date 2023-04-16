Liverpool transfer news as West Ham’s Declan Rice is reportedly out of the club’s price range.

Liverpool ‘cannot afford’ to sign Declan Rice if West Ham United stick to their price tag of £100 million.

That’s according to The Independent, with Arsenal the likeliest club to secure the England international’s signature.

Liverpool will firmly be in the market for several midfield additions when the summer transfer window opens. The Reds are just eighth in the Premier League table and a rebuild is required to ensure they’re challenging for both Champions League qualification and major honours next season.

It emerged earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp’s side have cooled interest in long-term target Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund star is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the world football and Liverpool have admired him for more than a year. However, it may cost £130 million in total to sign Bellingham, which would blow a significant portion of the Reds’ transfer kitty.

Plenty of alternative names have been linked to Anfield - with Rice one of them. The 24-year-old is the current captain of West Ham but has spoken of his desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League during his career.

Although the Hammers are just three points above the Premier League relegation zone, they have reportedly slapped a £100 million figure on Rice’s head and that is said to be out of Liverpool’s price range.