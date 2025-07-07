Liverpool's Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk applauds the fans following during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 26, 2025. Liverpool won the match 2-0. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-back as they push through the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have made it a priority to bring in a new centre-back this summer, with uncertainty still floating around that department at Anfield.

Following the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, options look significantly slim at the back for Arne Slot, especially with doubt hanging over the future of Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds are looking at direct replacements for the France international but a star for the future is also of interest to the club. They have been linked with a long list of potential suitors in recent weeks, so we’ve taken a look at who could be a good fit for Slot and his title-defending side.

Liverpool linked with Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is one name on the radar for Liverpool at the moment. Despite penning a new deal with the German club until 2029, his eyes have started to wander towards a new club as Leipzig have failed to qualify for European football next season.

With Lukeba eager to play in the Champions League, it’s understandable he is considering his options. According to CaughtOffside, the Frenchman had a €90 million (£77m) release clause included in his contract but that figure is ‘largely symbolic’ and the club will in fact accept less money to kick a deal off.

The report claims that Leipzig will accept a ‘significantly lower fee if the right club came forward’, but there is no guarantee they will play nice with Liverpool.

Liverpool should look to sign Jorrel Hato

Another name on the radar recently is Jorrel Hato of Ajax. TEAMtalk reported last month that Ajax were looking to pocket €50 million (£43m) through the sale of the Dutch international, who is also linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Hato’s own representatives are eager to keep negotiations open, giving Liverpool the chance to put an offer in.

The 19-year-old is a rising star in Europe but has already started to turn heads after become a crucial regular for Ajax. He played predominantly as a left-back last season but he can also operate centrally and would certainly flourish learning from Van Dijk at Anfield.

The Athletic reported that the Liverpool captain is ‘a fan’ of his fellow Netherlands native and he could play a role in convincing Hato to join Liverpool. It would likely initially be a limited role as he continues his growth but the sacrifice for the bigger picture is a huge temptation.

Van Dijk must leave the club eventually and he will be playing football next season as a 34-year-old. The skipper will eventually hand his place to someone else and that someone could be a protégé in the form of Hato.

If Konate leaves, Liverpool could still rely on Joe Gomez. While speculation has surrounded his position at the club, an emotional message to the fans about still being ‘hungry’ to continue, could indicate he will be at Anfield beyond the summer.

If that’s the case, Liverpool could potentially move away from signing an older centre-back and trust the process of developing someone like Hato under the leadership of Van Dijk. Hato would fit a similar role to Gomez, who can also play across the backline comfortably. The two could be in friendly competition with each other throughout the 2025/26 season.