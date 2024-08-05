AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are moving towards their first signing of the summer.

Liverpool are yet to bring in any new recruits this summer, falling behind rivals who have not held back on splashing the cash ahead of the 2024/25 season. The upcoming Premier League campaign promises to be more competitive than ever, with the Reds hoping that Arne Slot can make an immediate impact.

The Dutchman has inherited Jurgen Klopp’s talented squad of players but he is looking to bring in his own signings before the transfer window closes. There is still time before business ends but the Reds need to act fast, especially if they want at least one transfer over the line before the season starts.

Liverpool have been looking at strengthening a few areas in the team this year but their defence is one of their top priorities. After injuries tore through Klopp’s backline last season, the Reds were stretched alarmingly thin, with Conor Bradley the only natural senior full-back operating at one point. Joe Gomez was pulled in at left-back and cover was thin on the ground.

Following their injury crisis and the departure of Joël Matip, as well as Virgil van Dijk turning 32 and recent whispers of clubs wanting Gomez, Liverpool are scouring the market for new options at centre-back.

Marc Guehi has been one of the main names linked with a move to Anfield but after his impressive season with Crystal Palace and his performances at Euro 2024, the Reds aren’t alone in their chase. Liverpool and Newcastle United have been the two main destinations mentioned in links with Guehi and a number of contrasting reports have been doing the rounds in the last couple of weeks.

A new update from CaughtOffside claims that Guehi is ‘open to a transfer’ this summer, providing the right offer is tabled. The 24-year-old has reportedly been ‘left impressed’ by the interest shown in him by both Liverpool and Newcastle.

In order for his exit to be agreed, Guehi wants to secure a ‘significant amount of playing time’ and to be offered a contract of 4-5 years with the new club. Crystal Palace are also said to be looking for more than €60 million (£51m) in order to part ways with the defensive powerhouse.

Guehi made 25 Premier League appearances last season but missed a chunk of action due to a knee injury. He also played every minute of the six games he started for England at Euro 2024, missing only the Switzerland clash due to a yellow card suspension.