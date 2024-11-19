Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are assessing their options to bolster their backline in the new year.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will have a lot of decisions to make during the 2025 transfer windows. While it’s unlikely Arne Slot will allow any of his key players to leave halfway through this impressive-looking season, there could be significant incomings and outgoings during the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all approaching the end of their contracts, while the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher continue to be linked with a move away. If Van Dijk opts not to extend his time at Anfield, Liverpool will have a big space to fill in their defence. Even if the captain does stay, recruiting a new centre-back has been on their list for more than a year now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of top quality names have appeared on Liverpool’s radar over recent months, especially following last season’s injury crisis to their backline. With Joël Matip also leaving the club as a free agent, there is room for another experienced centre-back to come in and bolster Slot’s ranks.

Liverpool have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah recently, who played a key role in the club’s first ever Bundesliga title win. Florian Plettenberg reported last month that the 28-year-old still plans to leave Leverkusen in 2025 and the idea of a contract extension is ‘completely off the table’.

TEAMtalk also recently revealed that Liverpool have shown ‘strong interest’ in signing Tah but they face competition from Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Inter. According to the report, the German international currently earns around £96,000 per week at Bayer Leverkusen.

A new update from Mundo Deportivo has linked Barcelona with a summer move for Tah, following their failed move for him this year. The Catalan side already attempted to sign him in the final days of this summer’s window but their offer was deemed ‘insufficient’. Rather than tabling a new bid, Barca are waiting to snatch him on a free deal instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite Tah initially being open to joining Barcelona, the report claims he has ‘not yet decided his future’ and will ‘wait until January’ to make a decision on his next club. Once the new year rolls in, the German can open pre-contract negotiations with whoever he wishes.

Tah hasn’t missed a single game for Leverkusen so far this season and will be a big miss for Xabi Alonso’s side. Last campaign, he made a total of 48 appearances and contributed six goals and an assist along the way. Similarly, Van Dijk made 48 appearances for Liverpool last season and notched four goals and two assists of his own.