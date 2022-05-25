Liverpool chairman gives 23-word response to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane contract talks

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are both out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and have been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Chairman Tom Werner has insisted that Liverpool have ‘articulated our desire’ for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to remain at the club.

The pair have yet again been in rampant form this season.

Salah and Made have recorded a combined 54 goals and 21 assists in all competitions. They’s played key roles to help the Reds claim the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, finish second in the Premier League and reach the Champions League final.

However, both forwards are out of contract in the summer of 2023 and there are fears the duo’s time at Anfield could soon come to an end.

Contract talks with Salah have remained at an impasse for several months. He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

Meanwhile, Mane is reportedly wanted by European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Saturday’s European Cup final opponents Real Madrid.

What’s been said

Speaking to The Athletic, Werner insisted negotiations must remain private - and are being left to Julian Ward, who is taking over as sporting director from Michael Edwards this summer.

Werner said: “I’d like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we’ve articulated our desire that they remain.

“Beyond that, I’ll leave that to Julian.”

‘They are very astute’

Liverpool have already completed their first piece of business before the summer transfer window opens.

Fabio Carvalho’s arrival has been sealed from Fulham, after a switch broke down at the 11th hour of the January transfer window.

Kopites will hope more fresh faces arrive at Anfield, with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni linked.

But Werner refused to be drawn into speculation and will allow Ward and Jurgen Klopp to conduct their business.

He added: “I’ll leave the answers to that to Jurgen and Julian.