Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has just completely shut down Gary Neville claim

The Fenway Sports Group chief has spoken about hiring Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s head coach.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has insisted that Arne Slot was always first choice to take over the Anfield hot seat.

Slot was an unheralded figure when it emerged he was set to succeed Jurgen Klopp in charge of the Reds. It was bombshell news when Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool several months before the end of the 2023-24 season.

The German spent nine years as Liverpool manager and restored the club’s place at the summit of European football. Klopp guided the Reds to seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Several names were linked with replacing Klopp. They included former Liverpool Xabi Alonso while he was at Bayer Leverkusen and now-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim when in situ at Sporting CP.

Yet it was Slot who was selected. The Dutchman had guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup but was still unknown to most. But Slot has made an outstanding impact on Merseyside and won the Premier League in his maiden campaign.

And Werner, speaking on The Overlap US, hailed sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football Michael Edwards for selecting Slot. The Reds chief said: “I want to give great credit to Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards because they identified Arne [Slot] right away as their top choice. They were not trying to duplicate the extraordinary qualities of Jurgen.

“They were looking for somebody who could bring their own ideas. There were a lot of similar ideas, the same kind of attacking ideas and strategy, but Arne was top of the list for all the reasons he demonstrated. People say was it a surprise we won the league. We were all delighted but we had great confidence, even in the first match, that he was the right guy to succeed Jurgen.

“One of the things I’ve respected about Arne, and this is no disrespect to Jurgen, is we have made a lot of tactical improvements in the second half and his management has been outstanding. These players are playing twice a week, sometimes three times a week and that management is also underappreciated also by the fans.

“You can see the way Alexander Isak, he didn’t play over the weekend, had an off training [schedule] over the off-season and will be integrated into the squad slowly. The players we have signed are all 25 years or younger and Arne is a great teacher. Although he is playing with some of the best talent in the world, they appreciate the education they are getting to become better football players.”

Certainly, Werner’s admission puts paid to any notion that Slot was down Liverpool’s pecking order. Former Manchester United defender turned pundit Gary Neville previously suggested that Slot was the Reds’ third choice. Per The Telegraph, Liverpool ‘briefly contemplated demanding a public retraction’.