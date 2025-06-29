Liverpool head into the 2025-26 season as defending Premier League champions but they will have plenty of challengers competing.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chairman Tom Werner says that Liverpool have a ‘relentless’ attitude to win trophies after being crowned Premier League champions.

The Reds comfortably claimed a record-equalling 20th English championship in the 2024-25 season. What made the feat more impressive was that it was Arne Slot’s first season as head coach, having taken over the mantle following Jurgen Klopp’s shock exit.

Liverpool clinched the silverware with a 5-1 trouncing of Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth-last fixture of the campaign. The Reds did not win any of their remaining four games but Slot made several changes to his team while players were afforded more time off than usual between matches.

The aim in 2025-26 is to defend the Premier League, as well as win more trophies. The division could be even stronger next term with Manchester City already strengthening, while Arsenal and Chelsea will also add to their respective squads. Newcastle United, who Werner admitted Liverpool were ‘dominated’ by in the Carabao Cup final 2-1 loss at Wembley, are also looking to bring in recruits.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Werner - who also serves as the Anfield chairman - said: "It is an exciting time right now but we wake up every day and I keep using the word 'relentless’. We want to win more trophies, we don't want to just appreciate what we have done. We are hungry to be more successful and what is exciting is that the league is tremendously competitive and we think it will be a challenging season.

When Newcastle played us in the Carabao Cup they dominated us and there are five or six teams that could actually be champions next year but we hope that we're the one that is hoisting it aloft next May. There's more space here in this room for one..."

Wirtz deal

Liverpool have splashed the cash in the summer, though. Their spend is around £200 million, with half of that on Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee of £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds also signed Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen in a £29.5 million deal, with Milos Kerkez arriving for £40 million from AFC Bournemouth, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will move to Anfield from Valencia on 1 July for up to £29 million.

FSG have certainly trusted the judgement of Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to sign Wirtz. On the decision, Werner commented: "We do not meddle in those kinds of decisions. We have full confidence that Richard and Arne are being extremely careful and that if they bless something or recommend something then we are going to support. There was a point in the process that we thought we had stretched to a generous proposal and if we thought Leverkusen wanted 20% more then we may not have been able to get there.

“We don't take anything for granted but [Wirtz] has been the greatest player in the Bundesliga last season but playing in the Premier League, it will be a different challenge and a new opportunity for him. Those signings (Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker) were certainly critical to our success but, you know, I am too experienced, you have to make your own decisions and trust the people that make them but they don't always work out right and we have a lot of competitors as well."