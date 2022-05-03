All the information you need on tickets after Liverpool reached yet another Champions League final by beating Villarreal.

Liverpool are into yet another Champions League final after seeing off Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

The Reds defeated the Spanish outfit 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals and are now just one victory away from securing a seventh European Cup.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s side have reached their third Champions League final in five years, having won the competition in 2019.

Certainly, Kopites will travel in their thousands to cheer on Liverpool - just like they did in Madrid and Kyiv.

Here is all the information you need to how to purchase tickets for the 2022 Champions League final, how many Liverpool will receive and how much tickets will cost.

When is the final?

Saturday 28 May, 2022.

Where is the final?

Stade de France, Paris, France.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 20.00 GMT and 21.00 for anyone who travels to France.

Who will Liverpool play?

The Reds will either face Manchester City or Real Madrid.

The pair meet in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening, with City holding a 4-3 lead.

Liverpool fans celebrate during the Reds’ Champions League final triumph in 2019. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

When will tickets go on sale?

Liverpool are likely to announce when tickets will go on sale imminently.

How many tickets are available for fans in total?

There will be 52,000 tickets out of the stadium’s 75,000 capacity available for fans.

How many tickets will Liverpool receive?

Liverpool will receive 20,000 tickets in total.

How many tickets will Man City or Real Madrid receive?

They also will receive 20,000 tickets.

The other 12,000 are being offered to fans around the world via UEFA.com.

How much are tickets?

The price categories for tickets for the general public are as followed:

Category 4: €70

Category 3: €180

Category 2: €490

Category 1: €690

Are there any free tickets?

Yes. Each club that makes the final will be given 5,000 tickets to reward their most loyal supporters.