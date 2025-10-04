I was a key part of a winning Manchester City team – but now I could make a shock move to Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have started to stutter this season, however, they could still taste Champions League success according to one pundit.

Last season, Arne Slot found his team top of the Premier League and top of the Champions League with almost everything he touched turning to gold.

The Midas touch hasn’t quite deserted the Reds boss, however, he is having to work for his money this season despite a record transfer spend and some of Europe’s hottest prospects arriving at Anfield. One of the key factors to the Premier League success last year was consistency of selection. Every player knew their role and they all knew how to do it well.

Liverpool tipped to go deep in the Champions League

Between new signings, departures and injuries, Slot has had to chop and change, although the decision to play Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back and Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing isn’t one that went down well and was widely criticised by fans and pundits alike.

Despite the defeat to Galatasaray, Simon Jordan, speaking on Talksport, believes that Liverpool are still the team to beat in the Champions League: “Well, it's difficult to answer that because Liverpool, at this moment in time, would be my suggested outcome, because I think Arsenal might find themselves caught up in a Premier League battle,” Jordan said when asked if any of the English teams could win the Champions League.

“They really think they can win this year and really start to believe they can win. I'm not suggesting they haven't believed it before, but really feel they can win it this year, really know it in their bones, like previous Arsenal sides may have done, and believe they're going to win it. That might come at the expense of the Champions League, whereas Liverpool might find they have a different foray into Europe, albeit they've just lost to Galatasaray. But we've seen how that plays out. We saw PSG stutter and fart their way through the qualifying stages and go and win the competition.

“And what did they get? They got a draw against Liverpool. And Liverpool dominated the table format, the ladder format, and ended up getting knocked out by PSG who went on to win it. I think it's a difficult tournament to call, but I would expect to see a very strong representation from English clubs.”

Should Slot prioritise the Champions League?

The priority for Liverpool will always be the Premier League but Jordan could well be right if Slot can’t turn around the current form and defensive lapses. Winning one title ever five years or so shouldn’t be the standard that is being aimed for. Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal have all enjoyed periods of dominance and the summer recruitment programme suggests that this is what the Anfield hierarchy are looking to achieve too.

Slot has been given all the tools he needs to be a success but he needs to remember what was so successful last season. The new signings don’t all have to play at once and can be introduced alongside players with proven Premier League success. The best example is Andy Robertson. He might not be at the peak of his powers anymore but his leadership could be invaluable during a period of change.